Auburn EDGE Derick Hall sees Tigers’ defense as ‘that close to being great’

With six games in the books this fall, Auburn EDGE Derick Hall sees the Tigers’ defense as being fully capable of reaching the next level.

Auburn’s defense has had its share of mistakes in 2021, but on the whole the Tigers stand among the nation’s most-productive groups in several key categories. The Tigers are 24th nationally in third-down defense, 26th in scoring defense (19.2 points allowed) and 33rd in total defense (322.2 yards per game).

While the Tigers have been among the nation’s top defenses statistically, Hall sees room for improvement with six games to go in the regular season.

“I think it's just being more consistent and be able to put it together through a whole four quarters of a game,” said Hall, who has 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks this season. “That's really going to impact our future here over the second half of the season. I think guys really understand that. We know we're that close to being great.

“Three or four plays caused us to lose a couple games here and there, so I think just being able to put our heads together and know we're just that close to being a great defense and be successful is going to help us push and give us momentum the second half of the season.”

