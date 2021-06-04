Auburn EDGE signee Dylan Brooks promises to be valuable late addition for Tigers

Phillips had stressed to Brooks about always having a counter for any pass-rush move in his repertoire, and that week the focus was a spin move. Brooks came up to Phillips before the game and assured his coach he would make plays for him; soon enough, the sophomore followed through.

“One particular play — it might have been a third-and-long type situation or something like that — he came off the edge and the guy kind of overset him. He executed the spin move back inside and took the quarterback down from the backside for a sack,” Phillips said. “It was just stuff like that where I kind of saw that mentality come out of him, I kind of knew then that, hey, he's got a chance to be pretty special.”

A title and a change of heart

Brooks’ play led to multiple scholarship offers and chances to show out in front of college coaches. Strain recalled taking Brooks to an Alabama camp, where he participated in a drill testing a player’s bend. The drill involved blocking dummies and a bean bag placed at the last dummy and forced each player to run full speed around the dummies and pick up the bag without stopping his feet.

Despite the drill’s difficulty, Brooks used his length and agility to run through the drill, pick up the bag and never break stride.