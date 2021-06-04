Auburn EDGE signee Dylan Brooks promises to be valuable late addition for Tigers

During his time at Handley High School, defensive end/outside linebacker Dylan Brooks’ competitive spirit was a part of his game that shined every Friday night.
As Handley history teacher Merredith Sears can attest, Brooks also demonstrated that desire to win in the classroom.
Sears was familiar with Brooks thanks to her son, Jared, playing football with Brooks, but she really got to know him better when she taught him his junior year. Sears recalled Brooks coming to her the first day of class and asking to sit up front, a request made in part to keep himself attentive and to also give the 6-foot-5 young man a little extra leg room.
Sears also remembered Brooks’ class getting into groups one day to play a review game for an upcoming test. As the students began preparing themselves for the contest, it was Brooks’ voice that caught Sears’ attention.
“I actually sat there and listened to him reteach parts of lessons that I had taught to the people that were in his group,” Sears said. “I wished I'd had my phone. I wanted to just show the coaches, 'Y'all, look at Dylan. He's actually teaching some history lessons to these other kids.' As a team, he knew that they had to play together. He was trying to make sure that his team was prepared and ready to play and win the review game.”
Brooks wanted to win whatever competition he was involved in, and more often than not he made that happen.
Brooks’ high school success didn’t go unnoticed by college coaches, leading Brooks on an unusual recruitment that first saw him sign with Tennessee only to leave the Volunteers and commit to Auburn in late February. Based on those who know him best, the Tigers will soon learn how big of a steal they got in adding the former Handley star to the fold.
“I just think everybody realizes that Dylan is by far not a finished player yet, but I think his intangibles — you hear coaches talk about the upside that he has. Really, the sky's the limit,” Handley head coach Larry Strain said. “He's 6-5 3/4, 6-6 almost. He's 245 or 250 who can run and bend as well as he does. He has the opportunities to be that elite player, and it's so much of an advantage just because of his athleticism and the size that he brings to the table.
“Now, he's not a finished player yet by no means, but he has all the intangibles it takes in order to be that elite-type player.”
‘A chance to be pretty special’
Brooks’ potential was evident early on at Handley, so much so that Strain introduced Brooks — then a 6-foot-3 seventh grader — to Samford assistant Ross Newton and told Newton he’d be making a mistake if he didn’t start recruiting the middle schooler.
Brooks played running back in middle school and even took some carries his freshman year at Handley, but by that point Strain had him working at defensive end. His transition to the other side of the ball teamed him up with Handley assistant coach Cedric Phillips, whose own playing career made the duo a perfect match.
Phillips played football at Troy, where he worked alongside the likes of future NFL standouts DeMarcus Ware and Osi Umenyiora. Phillips preached to Brooks the importance of improving his get-off speed at the snap and worked diligently with the underclassman on perfecting his pass-rush moves and attacking blocks more effectively.
“I understood the kid's got a lot of potential,” Phillips said. “We actually tried to get him to buy in more on pass rush and get him to understand that whole concept of being a great pass rusher and the things you're going to have to do and work on. It's like there’s an art to pass rushing: you really have to constantly work on it and work on it. I was able to get a lot of that out of him, just going back and l looking at some of his film and some of the pass-rush moves we tried to work on.”
Brooks made plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers — Phillips said there’s plenty of people who think Brooks has just as bright of a future at tight end — and did his part to keep Handley in contention.
Phillips remembered one specific moment from Brooks’ sophomore year that he felt showed how special the young man was poised to be.
A bus carrying the Handley junior varsity football team as well as the seventh- and eighth-grade teams was involved in a wreck earlier in the week that injured 11 people and left the driver of the other vehicle dead. Phillips was on the bus and was banged up after the fact, but after resting for a few days he returned to the field Friday to help lead Brooks and the rest of the Tigers take on Talladega.
Phillips had stressed to Brooks about always having a counter for any pass-rush move in his repertoire, and that week the focus was a spin move. Brooks came up to Phillips before the game and assured his coach he would make plays for him; soon enough, the sophomore followed through.
“One particular play — it might have been a third-and-long type situation or something like that — he came off the edge and the guy kind of overset him. He executed the spin move back inside and took the quarterback down from the backside for a sack,” Phillips said. “It was just stuff like that where I kind of saw that mentality come out of him, I kind of knew then that, hey, he's got a chance to be pretty special.”
A title and a change of heart
Brooks’ play led to multiple scholarship offers and chances to show out in front of college coaches. Strain recalled taking Brooks to an Alabama camp, where he participated in a drill testing a player’s bend. The drill involved blocking dummies and a bean bag placed at the last dummy and forced each player to run full speed around the dummies and pick up the bag without stopping his feet.
Despite the drill’s difficulty, Brooks used his length and agility to run through the drill, pick up the bag and never break stride.
“I guess it's called the wow factor. You as a coach kind of know whether you've got a player or you don't when people are able to do certain athletic moves on the field that you don't see very often. When you see it you go, 'Wow, golly, did you see what he just did?' Dylan had those attributes,” Strain said. “His biggest forte — and it's what everybody was recruiting him for -- is he gets off the ball so well to be that big. When you put him as a rush end or put his hand down on the ground and you've got that offensive tackle that's got to try to defend him and keep him from getting the quarterback, that's what everybody's recruiting him for is to be a third-down rushing specialist.”
Brooks put that wow factor on display throughout his senior season last fall by racking up 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks on defense while catching 16 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns at tight end. Brooks’ play was crucial for Handley, which went 12-1 and ended the year by beating Gordo 35-20 to capture the third state championship in program history.
Phillips said he challenged Brooks in the middle of the Class 4A title game to prove he was the elite pass rusher people made him out to be. Brooks responded by racking up five tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Brooks appeared set to take his talents to Tennessee, but the program’s decision to fire head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January made him think twice. Brooks pushed to be released from his letter of intent, and after a stand-off between the two sides Tennessee finally relented.
Sears, Strain and Phillips all said Brooks and his family were Auburn fans, which left them thinking it was only a matter of time before he became a Tiger. Sure enough, he committed to the Tigers on Feb. 20 as a key late addition to head coach Bryan Harsin’s first recruiting class.
Brooks is already adjusting to life as a college football player, an adjustment Phillips noted has its share of real challenges.
“He called me the other day. He said, 'I had my first workout, Coach.' I said, 'How was it?' He just said, 'Woooh,'” Phillips said with a laugh. “I said, 'Yeah, man. That's part of it. You've got to get used to it. Keep going.'”
Brooks made the most of his time at Handley and made his mark as a matchup nightmare and a state champion. He’s now set his sights on Auburn, where his coaches and teachers alike believe he’s capable of truly standing out when his time comes.
“He's a great kid, and I'm excited to see what new opportunities he has ahead of him. I really am excited about what he can do, and I hope that he can be a contributing member to Auburn football early on,” Sears said. “It's just fun to see a kid from a little town like Roanoke, Alabama have a platform and a bigger stage they can go to.”