Auburn EDGE TD Moultry returns for Ole Miss game

After an impressive start to the 2021 season, Auburn super senior EDGE rusher TD Moultry is back.

Moultry joined his teammates for pregame warm-ups Saturday prior to the Tigers’ game against No. 10 Ole Miss. Moultry returns after missing the last three games for undisclosed reasons.

Moultry started the fall as one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Moultry’s most-productive game came in his last one prior to Saturday. He ended Auburn’s victory over Georgia State on Sept. 25 with nine tackles, including two for loss.

Moultry spoke about his newfound confidence following the Tigers’ season-opening victory against Akron.

“I always told myself I was a walking millionaire; I still am,” Moultry said. “I just didn’t have the confidence, but now the confidence is there. The confidence is there before the game, the confidence to grow a little bit more from the first game. We’ll just keep growing every game.”

Auburn’s showdown with Ole Miss kicks off at 6 p.m.