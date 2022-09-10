Auburn ekes out victory against San Jose State

It was more difficult than anticipated, but Auburn football got a win Saturday night, squeezing by San Jose State 24-16 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers dug a hole early with poor quarterback play, and a blend of penalty yardage and chuck plays from the Spartans kept the evening within one score until the final quarter.

Despite his start, it was TJ Finely who kept Auburn from disaster, notably rushing for a 4-yard touchdown to give Auburn (2-0) its first two-possession lead with 12:45 remaining. He was much improved from the first to the second half, contributing to a padded lead and helping the Tigers overcome a halftime deficit.

Through the first quarter, Finely was 1-for-5 passing with an interception, and Auburn wasn’t getting much relief from the second part of its two-quarterback system that had dazzled a week prior. Robby Ashford only logged two carries and two pass attempts, one of which was an interception that preceded Finley’s.

Combined, the duo threw for 10 yards on 2-for-7 passing, having matched the season’s turnover total in the matter of a quarter. As a team, Auburn only logged 31 yards in the frame to San Jose State’s 72.

Finley looked different after his third interception of the season, though. From that point forward, he was 12-for-15 and had 158 pass yards, and on all three of Auburn’s second-half scoring drives, Finley came up with big plays.

During the Tigers’ first drive of the half, Finley had two completions for 18 yards. He followed that up with another two completions for 28 yards to set up Anders Carlson with a 45-yard field goal, and he set up his own quarterback keeper with a 24-yard connection to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

Finley ended the night 13-for-20 with 167 yards. Ashford only logged a handful of snaps following his turnovers and made a couple contributions after, most notably with a 30-yard run that helped propel him to 61 rush yards.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn in carries, and he also seemed to shift at the half. After five carries for 7 yards in the first half, he sparked Auburn’s first third-quarter drive with 47 yards of offense and a touchdown. He finished with 80 total yards.

San Jose State (1-1) capitalized on Auburn’s lackluster first half by scoring its only touchdown. The Spartans totaled 329 yards and had the best night of quarterback play from Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro.

Cordeiro finished 24-for-40 passing with 275 yards, orchestrating three plays of 10-plus drives, including two that lasted more than 5 minutes and gave the Tigers that ball back with less than a minute in the first and second quarters.

Auburn also had 12 flags thrown, nine of which were accepted for 86 yards. Those also saw a shift after the half, as only two flags were thrown on the Tigers following intermission.