BIRMINGHAM — It looked for a half like Auburn men’s basketball was Sweet 16-bound.

Heading into their locker room with a 10-point lead against No. 1 seed Houston, the Tigers were shooting out of their minds at 55.2% from the field. They were out-rebounding a team that was tremendous on the glass, and doing so while holding their

as the Cougars handled the Tigers after intermission and stormed back for a 81-64 win to end Auburn’s season Saturday at Legacy Arena.

This was Auburn’s second-straight loss in the Round of 32, having been upset by 10th-seeded Miami in Greenville, S.C., a season ago.

No. 9 seed Auburn’s (21-13) dissolution was most apparent at the free throw line. It got 26 second-half free throw attempts, but only hit 15 of them. It finished the game 19 of 36 at the line. The 52.8% mark at the free throw line was Auburn’s second-worst of the season.

Houston (34-3) simply did what the Tigers couldn’t. It got 18 of its 29 free throw attempts in the second half and hit all of them, going 24 of 29 at the stripe.

What was just as significant was the shooting turnaround from the field. Auburn went into halftime shooting 55.2% from the field, making 16 shots. It held the Cougars in check, too, with them shooting 34.4% and making 11 shots.

The Cougars shot 50% in the second half while making 14 shots and holding the Tigers to a 4 of 24 second-half shooting line. That included a 10-plus-minute stretch without a made basket.

Injuries to Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead that prefaced Saturday’s contest seemed insignificant. They combined for 32 points, 22 of which came from Sasser. But the duo got into foul trouble early in the second half and rode the bench for the bulk of their team’s comeback run. Tramon Mark picked up any slack in their place with a game-high 26 points.

Johni Broome had a team-high 14 points, but his night at the free throw line was symbolic of his team’s efforts, as he went 6 of 16 at the stripe. The only other Tigers to land in double figures were Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan, with 14 and 10 each.