The Auburn gymnastics team will compete in the afternoon session at the SEC Championship next weekend, after being jumped by Kentucky in the conference’s NQS standings on Saturday.

Kentucky has closed the season strong while Auburn has gone back and forth over the last two weeks with Suni Lee out of the lineup with a non-gymnastics health issue.

The SEC Championship runs March 18 in Duluth, Ga., and features all eight SEC teams. Auburn will compete in the afternoon session starting at 2:30 p.m., which features seeds 5-8 in a quad meet, while the top four seeds compete at 7 p.m. Auburn was previously in position to be fourth before late hiccups toward the end of the regular-season schedule: On March 4, Auburn lost head-to-head against Kentucky, scoring an uncharacteristically low score of 196.450 on road with Lee out — though, on Friday, the Tigers bounced back scoring a 197.600, which is a strong score for any team and especially one considering Lee was sidelined.

Kentucky went big in its road finale scoring a 197.800 Saturday to charge into the night session.

The SEC Championship will count as a regular-season away-from-home score in the NQS rankings, which will be used to seed teams in the NCAA’s postseason.

After the SEC Championship, NCAA Regionals begin March 30.

It’s unclear whether Lee will be back for either, with Auburn head coach Jeff Graba saying Auburn wouldn’t be rushing a return for Lee. Lee cheered on her teammates Friday though it was apparent to onlookers that she wasn’t feeling her best or moving her best: “It’s obviously not fun for her to be here right now” is how Graba put it.

“We probably a week ago just decided to quit talking timetables,” Graba said. “We’re talking day to day, and putting a lot of trust in our medical staff. I feel like if we just stay focused on getting a couple of days under our belt, and taking a breath of fresh air, and then doing it again, I think that’s the best way to approach it. This time of the season it’s really easy to get the anxiety level up, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and she’s been handling it phenomenally and so have her teammates.”

Lee in a post to Twitter after the meet said she was heartbroken she coulnd’t compete. “I love this school more than anything,” she posted, with: “War Damn.”

Graba said Lee has handled the situation well.

“She’s been great through everything,” Graba said. “She’s a competitor. She wants to be out there. She knew this was her last time in Neville Arena to compete and then go make a run for the Olympics. I think it’s really emotional when you don’t get to go out on your terms. And to not be able to at least do an event tonight is probably really frustrating, and I get it. But we’ve still got things left to do, and she’s a team player. I think you saw that tonight: It’s obviously not fun for her to be here right now, but she’s not going to miss it for the world. So she’s going to be there for her girls.”