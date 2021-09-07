Auburn enters AP top 25 after Week 1 victory over Akron

The Auburn Tigers are back in the Associated Press’ top 25 rankings.

Auburn came in at No. 25 in the AP Poll released on Tuesday. The Tigers’ ascension into the poll comes after the Tigers defeated Akron 60-10 on Saturday to open the 2021 season.

Auburn is now ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since last November.

Auburn is one of six SEC schools included in this week’s poll. Alabama remained at No. 1 with Georgia moving up to No. 2, Texas A&M taking No. 5, Florida moving up to No. 13 and Ole Miss shifting up to No. 20.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3, Oklahoma fell two spots to No. 4 after a five-point victory over Tulane, Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after a 10-3 loss to Georgia. Cincinnati is now No. 7 followed by Notre Dame at No. 8, Iowa State at No. 9 and Iowa at No. 10.

The Tigers were the top team among others receiving votes in this week USA Today’s coaches poll.

Auburn returns to the field at 11 a.m. Saturday when it hosts Alabama State.

To see the AP poll in its entirety, click here.