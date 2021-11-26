Auburn enters Iron Bowl against red-hot Alabama team eager for another playoff run

If Auburn is going to have bragging rights come the final whistle Saturday, the Tigers will have to take care of an Alabama squad that seems to be clicking at the right time.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) hosts the No. 2 Crimson Tide (11-1, 6-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. in the 86th edition of the Iron Bowl. Auburn is eager to avenge a 42-13 loss in Tuscaloosa last November and continue its recent success against the Crimson Tide in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn has won its last two games in the series.

The Crimson Tide enters on a five-game winning streak, with the latest victory being a 42-35 thriller over Arkansas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained he liked how the offense created multiple explosive plays and controlled the game tempo, though he noted there were some critical mistakes along the way.

Given the seven-point win over Arkansas served as another example of Alabama maintaining control in tight games, Saban emphasized how valuable those adverse situations could be in the long run.