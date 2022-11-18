Auburn equestrian takes down defending national champion Oklahoma State

The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team put an exclamation point on the fall season, downing defending national champion and No. 7 Oklahoma State, 15-4, Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

“This was a perfect way to end the fall,” head coach Greg Williams said. “The team is riding really strong, and they have been all semester. I feel great about what coaches Taylor Searles and Jessica Braswell are doing with the team. The team is rising up to the challenge. We’re excited to return in the spring and get after it again.”

Auburn (6-1, 3-0 SEC) took three of four possible Most Outstanding Performer honors on the day. Fifth year Emma Kurtz and senior Ava Stearns won Flat and Fences, respectively. Junior Isabella Tesmer won her first MOP of the season in Reining.

The Tigers established themselves early, going ahead 8-1 after Flat and Reining.

Auburn put together a 4-1-0 record in Flat, starting with Kurtz’s MOP win, 89-80. Sophomore Sophee Steckbeck bested Ella Reinauer, 84-80, and senior Ava Stearns edged her opponent, 78-76. Junior Ellie Ferrigno downed Hope King with an 86-73 win before the Cowgirls captured the final point of Flat.

The Reining corps finished unbeaten, going 4-0-1 overall. Tesmer led off with her MOP ride, picking up her fourth win on the year, 72.5-68. Senior Olivia Tordoff competed in Reining for the first time in her career and came away with a 73.5-68.5 victory. Junior Kate Buchanan captured her fourth victory, scoring a career-high 75. Junior Olivia Marino finished out the event with a 70-64.5 win over Kelly Harper.

Fences earned the sweep of the Cowgirls, going 5-0-0 in the second half of Jumping Seat action. It was the third sweep of the year for the Tigers in the event.

Kurtz put together a 79-77 win to start things off before Stearns scored an 86 in her MOP victory. The win moved her to 7-0-0 on the year in Fences. Steckbeck edged her opponent, 82-80, and Ferrigno improved to 7-0-0 in the event with an 82-79 win. Sophomore Mary-Grace Segars capped Jumping Seat action with an 80-75 victory.

The Tigers got two wins in Horsemanship to seal the deal. Senior Maddie Spak captured a 73.5-72.5 win to move to 7-0-0 on the season. Freshman Alexia Tordoff scored a career-high 78.5 in her seven-point victory over June Roberson.

Auburn returns to action in February 2023, traveling to Texas for a pair of meets. The Tigers will take on TCU, Feb. 3, and will follow with a meet at Texas A&M, Feb. 4.

No. 3 Auburn 15, No. 7 Oklahoma State 4 FENCES Emma Kurtz (AU) def. Sydney North (OSU), 79-77 Ava Stearns (AU)* def. Riley Hogan (OSU), 86-84 Sophee Steckbeck (AU) def. Grace McReynolds (OSU), 82-80 Ellie Ferrigno (AU) def. Hope King (OSU), 82-79 Mary-Grace Segars (AU) def. Emma Pacyna (OSU), 80-75 FLAT Emma Kurtz (AU)* def. Elizabeth Carter (OSU), 89-80 Sophee Steckbeck (AU) def. Ella Reinauer (OSU), 84-80 Ava Stearns (AU) def. Grace McReynolds (OSU), 78-76 Ellie Ferrigno (AU) def. Hope King (OSU), 86-73 Hannah Coleman (OSU) def. Mary-Grace Segars (AU), 79-74 HORSEMANSHIP Maddie Spak (AU) def. Peyton Baxter (OSU), 73.5-72.5 Claire McDowall (OSU) def. Caroline Fredenburg (AU), 75.5-72.5 Alexia Tordoff (AU) def. June Roberson (OSU), 78.5-71.5 Jojo Roberson (OSU)* def. Olivia Tordoff (AU), 79-77 Maddie Fussell (OSU) def Madison Parduhn (AU), 71-70 REINING Isabella Tesmer (AU)* def. Jojo Roberson (OSU), 72.5-68 Alexia Tordoff (AU) tied Tristan Bagby (OSU), 69.5-69.5 Olivia Tordoff (AU) def. Molly Mitchell (OSU), 73.5-68.5 Kate Buchanan (AU) def. Quincee Clark (OSU), 75-70 Olivia Marino (AU) def. Kelly Harper (OSU), 70-64.5