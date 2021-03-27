Auburn equestrian wins third straight SEC championship

The No. 1 Auburn equestrian team captured its third straight Southeastern Conference title Saturday afternoon by defeating No. 2 Georgia 15-5. The Tigers won the championship in Bishop, Ga., at the UGA Equestrian Center on day two of the 2021 SEC Championship.

“This team has been an amazing team, and I can’t talk about them enough,” head coach Greg Williams said. “They’ve continually just handled whatever adversity is thrown at them. The staff that I have here in coaches Mary Meneely and Jessica Braswell have worked hard to get this team prepared. We’re going to celebrate this a little bit and then get back to work for nationals.”

The championship win is the team’s fourth in the Southeastern Conference (2016, 2019, 2020, 2021) and seventh overall. Their previous three conference crowns came from the Southern Equestrian Conference (2004, 2010, 2011).

“This team is unbelievable,” senior Taylor St. Jacques said. “We all believed wholeheartedly in this team and there was never a doubt. I think that’s something special. There really is not enough good things to say about this team and I think today’s performance shows how strong we are both inside the ring and outside the ring.”