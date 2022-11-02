Auburn expects challenging exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville

Long before Bruce Pearl was helming the Auburn men’s basketball program, he spent about a decade in Evansville, Indiana, helming another program in Division II Southern Indiana.

“I spent a long time in Division II so I know how good the basketball is,” Pearl said Tuesday.

So, as No. 15 Auburn welcomes Alabama-Huntsville to Neville Arena Wednesday for the squad’s first contest of the 2022-23 season, Pearl and company expect a challenging exhibition from a squad that’s ranked No. 24 in Division II and was picked to win its conference.

“It’ll be good,” Pearl said. “It won’t be much like a lot of teams that we play, so from that standpoint that’s not going to be great, but they’ll be competitive. They’ll bring everybody back from a year ago and if we don’t play them smart, they could hang around for a while.”

According to Pearl, Auburn expects to be “pretty healthy” for its first-ever game against UAH, with 10 to 12 players rotating for the Tigers, “maybe even 13.”

“Still in the stages of kind of evaluating,” Pearl said. “We’ll certainly play to win but I will definitely be playing a lot of people and may even mess around with the starting lineup.”

Without disclosing specifics, the head coach said he has a starting five in mind for the contest, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be the same one the Tigers trot out for their season-opener against George Mason on Nov. 7 at home.

Depth has been a highlight for Auburn all offseason. On a squad that had two All-Americans and NBA draft picks in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler last season, six Tigers averaged more than 20 minutes.

Four of them — guards Wendell Green Jr., KD Johnson and Zep Jasper, and forward Allen Flanigan — return while Auburn welcomes in five-star freshman Yohan Traore and four-star Chance Westry, coveted transfer Johni Broome, and freshman guard Tre Donaldson, all of whom Pearl has said will compete for significant roles.

Forwards Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore and center Dylan Cardwell, all of whom were role players last season, should also compete for those roles.

The Tigers will play a UAH squad that not only returns all of its players from a season ago, but was one of the best in Division II last season from beyond the arc, attempting the fourth-most 3s in DII and making the 11th-most.

“They’re gonna shoot it,” Pearl said. “They’re going to be dangerous in transition. They’re going to be smaller than us at every position — maybe some of their guards will be a little bigger. Long shots, long rebounds. They’re better from three than they are from two. Runs good stuff that’s hard to guard.”

Pearl continued: “I want to see the kids play hard, I want to see them understand the scout. And probably the third thing, this is the first time they’ll be in front of fans. So will they change? Will, all of a sudden, what has not been a good shot be a good shot when you’re playing in front of your family and girlfriend and your fanbase?

“That’s just part of why you have a public exhibition. So you can get a chance to let the crowd and let The Jungle kind of energize us, but still kind of play within the framework of what we need to do.”