Auburn eyes NQS rankings after big score at Florida

Auburn takes one step closer to the postseason this week.

After the Tigers threw down a big score at Florida on Friday, their playoff positioning will come into focus Monday with the first release of the National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings.

After a high-flying night down by The Swamp, the Tigers just might like their starting spot on the road to nationals.

Auburn scored big with a 197.025 team score on Friday in the team’s meet with No. 1 Florida, boosting the Tigers’ best road score of the season by nearly a full point — which is a massive difference in NCAA gymnastics.

And it’s massively important considering the way the NCAA’s postseason is laid out this year.

This season, each team’s top two home scores and top two road scores count as National Qualifying Scores, which will be used to seed teams at the NCAA Regionals in April.

The top 16 teams by NQS will earn national seeding at the season’s end. Auburn entered this week ranked No. 18 in the country by scoring average. To get up off the bubble and get into a comfortable seeding position, the Tigers needed the NQS rankings to drop their lower scores and they needed to lay down some big performances down the stretch of the season.