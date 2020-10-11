Auburn falls in AP poll, coaches’ poll after beating Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers have dropped in the polls again following a dramatic 30-28 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Auburn dropped one spot to No. 14 in the AP poll as well as the USA Today coaches’ poll despite its second victory of 2020. It marks the second straight week the Tigers have dropped, as they fell six spots last week after their loss to Georgia.

The top three in the AP poll didn’t budge with Clemson, Alabama and Georgia staying put. Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina moved to No. 5, while Ohio State stayed at No. 6.

Oklahoma State and Cincinnati rose to seventh and eighth, Penn State stayed put at No. 9 and Florida dropped to No. 10 after its loss to Texas A&M.

Auburn is now one of just six SEC teams ranked by the AP poll this week after LSU dropped out following its loss to Missouri. Auburn is the fifth-highest ranked SEC team behind Alabama, Georgia and Florida and Texas A&M, which moved up to No. 11 — 10 spots from last week — after upsetting the Gators. Additionally, Tennessee was ranked No. 18.

LSU's loss and subsequent drop from the rankings marked the first time the defending national champion was unranked since 2011.