Auburn falls in rivalry game as Alabama comes back to win

The Tigers see the hill ahead.
They just haven’t quite gotten all the way over the hump just yet.
The Auburn women’s basketball team led for much of Sunday’s rivalry showdown with Alabama, but the Tigers seemed to run out of gas late in a 75-68 comeback win for the Crimson Tide.
Auburn led 36-31 at halftime. In the third, Alabama charged back, taking a 55-54 lead into the fourth.
Then in the late stages, the Tide pulled away while Johnnie Harris was forced to look elsewhere for her first SEC win.
The game marked the third- highest attended women’s basketball game in Auburn Arena’s 12-year history. Auburn unveiled a banner recognizing the career of former Final Four coach Joe Ciampi pregame, and legendary alumni were in attendance for the ceremony.
“I really appreciate our fans for coming out and helping us celebrate Coach Ciampi, first of all, our former players for coming back, and trying to help us get over the hump with this win,” Harris said.
It wasn’t quite to be.
Harris admitted depth was an issue for her team in the late stages of the game, as she waits for a boon of her own recruits to come through in future signing classes.
“We probably got tired,” Harris said. “We have kids playing a lot of minutes. I tried to get them in and out, tried to use my timeouts to get them some breaks. But we played pretty hard and I just thought we made mental mistakes. We missed several offensive rebounds and then we missed some assignments with some switching, not talking, gave up a couple of 3’s there that we worked on every day preparing for this.
“Like I said, I’ll take credit for that and we’ll get better.”
Auburn fell to 8-9 on the season and 0-6 in SEC play. The Tigers have suffered through three conference losses that were winnable before this one — namely a three-point loss to Alabama in the teams’ first meeting, an overtime loss at Missouri, and a five-point loss to Florida that was decided in the final minute.
Guard Sania Wells agreed that she felt like the team was getting closer to getting over the hump, but she said the Tigers still had a long way to go.
“I do feel like we’re improving in aspects, but as you can see there’s still a whole bunch of room to grow,” Wells said. “When it comes to us, I think it’s just finishing, because the second half was not a good half for us. Once we get better at finishing games, then we’ll be alright.”