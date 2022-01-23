Auburn falls in rivalry game as Alabama comes back to win

“We probably got tired,” Harris said. “We have kids playing a lot of minutes. I tried to get them in and out, tried to use my timeouts to get them some breaks. But we played pretty hard and I just thought we made mental mistakes. We missed several offensive rebounds and then we missed some assignments with some switching, not talking, gave up a couple of 3’s there that we worked on every day preparing for this.

“Like I said, I’ll take credit for that and we’ll get better.”

Auburn fell to 8-9 on the season and 0-6 in SEC play. The Tigers have suffered through three conference losses that were winnable before this one — namely a three-point loss to Alabama in the teams’ first meeting, an overtime loss at Missouri, and a five-point loss to Florida that was decided in the final minute.

Guard Sania Wells agreed that she felt like the team was getting closer to getting over the hump, but she said the Tigers still had a long way to go.