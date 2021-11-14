Auburn falls out of AP, coaches poll after Mississippi State loss

Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State on Saturday has pushed the Tigers out of the top 25.

The Tigers fell out of the AP poll as well as the USA Today coaches poll Sunday following their 43-34 defeat to the Bulldogs. Auburn was ranked No. 16 in the AP poll last week and No. 20 in the coaches poll prior to their fourth loss of the season.

Auburn was second among teams receiving votes in the AP poll behind only Mississippi State. The Tigers were seventh among such teams in the coaches poll.

Five SEC schools were ranked in this week’s AP poll: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama – which jumped Cincinnati – No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 21 Arkansas.

Cincinnati fell to No. 3 while Oregon and Ohio State each moved up one spot to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. As for the rest of the top 10, Notre Dame is No. 6, Michigan State is No. 7, Michigan is No. 8 and Oklahoma State is No. 9.

Oklahoma was this week’s biggest loser in the AP poll. The Sooners fell eight spots to No. 12 following a 27-14 loss to Baylor.

Auburn returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Saturday on the road against South Carolina.