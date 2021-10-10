Auburn falls out of national rankings; Georgia up to 1, Alabama down to 5

The Auburn football team fell out of the national rankings while rival Georgia moved up to No. 1 and rival Alabama tumbled down to No. 5 on Sunday.

Georgia blasted Auburn 34-10 on Saturday. Alabama fell to Texas A&M 41-38 at Kyle Field.

The Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches’ poll were the same in those ways. Auburn was No. 18 in the AP Top 25 last week and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll before dropping out of both rankings.

After Georgia, Iowa is No. 2 in both polls after besting top-10 Penn State in a massive Big Ten showdown Saturday. Cincinnati is No. 3 and Oklahoma is No. 4 in the AP Top 25, while the coaches’ poll flips those teams, but in both polls Alabama rounds out the top five.

Auburn’s next opponent, Arkansas, is ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll after a 52-51 shootout loss to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is No. 13 and No. 14 in those two polls, respectively.

Auburn plays at Arkansas at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS. After that, the Tigers have a bye week before preparing for Ole Miss on Oct. 30.

Auburn will then play Texas A&M, which vaulted back into the rankings after beating Alabama. Texas A&M is ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and ranked No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.

