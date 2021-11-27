Auburn falls to Alabama 24-22 in dramatic quadruple-overtime Iron Bowl thriller

Finley ended the night 17-of-26 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The overtime hysteria followed a fourth quarter in which Young and the Crimson Tide worked their magic with the clock working against them.

Auburn pinned Alabama back on its own 3-yard line with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter. Instead of panicking, Young and the Alabama offense calmly went about making their comeback.

Young guided his squad diligently down the field with several big plays, including a 22-yard shot to John Metchie to get the drive going and a 14-yard pass to Jahleel Billingsley on a must-have fourth-and-7. The Crimson Tide still had time on its side when Young took the snap on third-and-10 and fired down the right sideline toward Ja’Corey Brooks, who found the ball and made the grab as he came crashing down in the end zone.

Brooks maintained possession as he fell, leading to an Alabama touchdown and a tied contest with 24 seconds to go in the game.