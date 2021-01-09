Auburn falls to Alabama despite Sharife Cooper’s impressive debut

There was plenty of reason for excitement Saturday for an Auburn squad that finally had its star player on the floor.
Unfortunately for Auburn, even Sharife Cooper’s impressive debut wasn’t enough to help the Tigers top the Crimson Tide.
Cooper was outstanding for nearly all of his collegiate debut, but his play was not enough as Alabama sealed the deal in the final minute and left the Tigers with a 94-90 home loss.
Cooper finished his college debut with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting to go with nine assists and four rebounds. Despite his play, the loss stands as Auburn’s fourth straight SEC defeat this season.
“The main thing I do is keep my head up. If you’re open, I’m going to find you. If you’re backdoor, I’m going to find you on a lob, so I always tell my guys, ‘Be ready,’” Cooper said. “I’ve just talking to those guys, they keep talking to me and we’re building chemistry as we go. We haven’t had much time, but we’ll figure it out and we’ll get rolling.”
Cooper excelled throughout the contest and showed glimpses of a truly bright future for Auburn (6-6, 0-4 SEC), but in the game’s final minutes his inexperience proved costly.
Jordan Bruner’s second-chance layup gave Alabama a 93-90 lead with one minute left in the second half, after which Cooper wasted no time and pulled up for a 3-pointer to try and tie the game. His shot, however, missed the mark and was quickly recovered by the Crimson Tide, which raced down and tried to stretch its lead before Jamal Johnson made a timely steal.
Johnson got the ball back to Cooper, who again pulled up from behind the arc hoping to tie the game. That shot, however, once again missed the mark and fell out of bounds, which left the ball with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama (9-3, 4-0 SEC) took advantage, as it took six precious seconds off the clock before Jaden Shackelford hit one of his two free throws to create a four-point contest with 22 seconds remaining. Cooper had a turnover in the ensuing possession, and even though Allen Flanigan got the ball back via a block the Tigers’ time had effectively run out.
For JT Thor, the ending offered a lesson that he hopes resonates with the entire team going forward.
“[It’s about] staying locked in for the whole game. You got to go hard until the buzzer sounds off,” said Thor, who had 15 points and nine rebounds. “I feel like did better as a team. I feel like we’re going to keep improving, so I’m not really worried about today.”
While the ending was not ideal, it didn’t take away from Cooper and the Tigers’ excellent play for most of the showdown.
Auburn matched Alabama for most of the morning, and a good bit of that had to do with the play of the Tigers’ freshman point guard. Whether it was finding teammate Devan Cambridge down low with a pass through a tight window or one of his well-executed alley-oop passes to Cambridge or Thor, Cooper showed little rust during a game in which the Tigers took the lead four times in the second half.
The difference for Alabama in the long run was a combination of factors.
Shackelford and teammate Jordan Bruner proved troublesome down the stretch for Auburn, as they scored 15 of the Crimson Tide’s final 21 points. The Tigers also struggled throughout the game with offensive rebounds and ultimately only came down with eight compared to Alabama’s 15.
“They got 15 offensive rebounds to our 33 defensive rebounds [and that] is just not a great ratio. And they got 27 defensive rebounds to our eight offensive rebounds, so we’ve got to pick it up physically,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Cooper and the Tigers had their struggles to open the action, but they ended the first half with a stretch of play that made their early issues forgivable.
Auburn trailed by 10 with just over six minutes to go until halftime when Cooper and Flanigan helped the Tigers come surging back. Cooper finally looked comfortable in his first start, and he showed with a pair of layups that excited the Auburn Arena crowd.
Cooper’s plays combined with Flanigan’s four points and a pair of Thor free throws helped erase Alabama’s once-mighty lead before the teams traded buckets for most of the remaining minutes.
Auburn briefly led with two minutes to go after Cambridge’s 3-pointer from the corner, and while the lead didn’t last the Tigers went into the locker room energized after Cooper split two Alabama defenders then lofted a pass to Cambridge, who brought down a devastating dunk just before the first half ended.
The last of Cambridge’s five first-half points left Auburn down 37-36 at the break, but there was little for the Tigers to be concerned with — especially after the way the game began.
The Tigers simply couldn’t score to open Saturday’s action, a combination of the inexperience of Cooper along with the recurring turnover issues Auburn has displayed all season. Auburn opened the game 0-of-7 from the field and at one point late in the first half had eight turnovers and just two assists, which allowed Alabama to take an early lead and maintain control for most of the game’s opening 20 minutes.
The Tigers also did not have a single offensive rebound until 8:04 to go before halftime, which clearly cut many promising possessions short.
Auburn finally showed signs of life just before the halfway point in the half, and it was largely due to Flanigan.
Flanigan showed glimpses of how lethal he and Cooper can be on the court together thanks to Flanigan drilling a pair of 3-pointers followed by a layup in just under two minutes of game action. His plays offered the first true signs of life for the Tigers, who as a result turned the Crimson Tide’s first double-digit lead of the afternoon into a much more manageable situation for the home squad.
Flanigan ended the afternoon with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds.
Saturday offered an unsavory ending for the Tigers, but the performance on the whole offered plenty of promise going forward. The objective now is for Auburn to turn those opportunities into tangible victories, a mission that picks back up Wednesday at Georgia.
“Our morale has been strained because we're not winning. We're getting better, we're working hard and I understand that we're young,” Pearl said. “But I’m glad they’re on the floor, I’m glad they’re in class and I’m glad that everything is going to be virtual. We’ve got to do the best job we can for these kids to give them these opportunities. I’m proud of Auburn for doing that for us and grateful.”