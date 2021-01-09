Auburn falls to Alabama despite Sharife Cooper’s impressive debut

Johnson got the ball back to Cooper, who again pulled up from behind the arc hoping to tie the game. That shot, however, once again missed the mark and fell out of bounds, which left the ball with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama (9-3, 4-0 SEC) took advantage, as it took six precious seconds off the clock before Jaden Shackelford hit one of his two free throws to create a four-point contest with 22 seconds remaining. Cooper had a turnover in the ensuing possession, and even though Allen Flanigan got the ball back via a block the Tigers’ time had effectively run out.

For JT Thor, the ending offered a lesson that he hopes resonates with the entire team going forward.

“[It’s about] staying locked in for the whole game. You got to go hard until the buzzer sounds off,” said Thor, who had 15 points and nine rebounds. “I feel like did better as a team. I feel like we’re going to keep improving, so I’m not really worried about today.”

While the ending was not ideal, it didn’t take away from Cooper and the Tigers’ excellent play for most of the showdown.