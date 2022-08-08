Auburn falls to Israel's senior national team in foreign tour finale

Auburn men’s basketball couldn’t complete the sweep of its three-game Israel foreign tour, losing 95-86 to the Israel senior national team on Monday at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.

After downing Israel’s U-20 and All-Star Select teams, the Tigers faced what was labeled their most difficult test of the trip in the national team, which was comprised of several professional players, including former Boston Celtics draft pick Yam Madar and Washington Wizard Deni Avdija.

Israel’s national team demonstrated its experience early and often, appearing too much for Auburn to handle in transition early and drawing fouls at will throughout the game, finishing the day with more than 40 free throw attempts. Avdija and Madar finished with 25 points and 24 points, respectively.

Four Tigers finished in double figures, with Wendell Green Jr. scoring a team-high 19 points and Zep Jasper and KD Johnson both posting 11 each. Johni Broome had his first double-double in an Auburn uniform, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Broome had a notable trip for the Tigers, averaging 17.6 points per game. Chris Moore also scored nine points and had six rebounds in Monday's loss.

As a team, Auburn out-rebounded Israel 46-41, and continued forcing turnovers, totaling 17 turnovers forced a day after recording 30 forced turnovers against Israel's All-Star Select team.

The first half of the game was closely contested, as neither squad led by more than five points, but Israel broke away in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 25-17 in the frame.

Officially, Auburn finished its Israel trip going 2-1, and averaged 103.3 points per game as a team. Although he was quieter in the Tigers’ final contest, newcomer Yohan Traore found success in the trip’s first two games with back-to-back 20-point performances. Traore scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds on Monday.

In a release from the Auburn athletic department, Pearl said one of the biggest takeaways from his team's overseas trip was its depth, and that it'll have as many as 12 or 13 players it can rotate through this season.

"We’re going to go back for the next two months and we’re going to compete, and the guys that want to be out there are the guys that are going to play the most productively," Pearl said. "We keep things called a plus-minus chart. How did we play when you were on the floor? If we were better when you were on the floor, then you are going to be on the floor. If we didn’t play better when you were on the floor, I’m going to play somebody else."