Auburn falls to LSU after late turnovers

Auburn and LSU have been known for their theatrical matchups, and though there weren’t any earthquakes or gymnasium fires Saturday night, the latest installment lived up to its billing.

Saturdays’ contest went in favor of the visitors — LSU holding on for a 21-17 win that snapped Auburn’s chance for its first three-game winning against the team from Baton Rouge since the mid-1990s. But the end result wasn’t reached without a late shootout.

It wasn’t a shootout in the typical sense, either. Yes, LSU and Auburn traded big plays, but they weren’t offensive explosions. Instead, it was a volley of turnovers, the final of which went LSU’s and subsequently allowed it to stave off any chance of comeback in the final minutes.

“I think the tale of the game comes down to the turnovers, is what it comes down to, and you look at the numbers there,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “We put the ball on the ground too many times, and they won the turnover battle. That’s going to be a huge factor in the game when it’s all said and done.”

An inability to take care of the ball was in abundance. There were a combined 10 fumbles and interceptions, but the majority of them were a result of Auburn. The home team fumbled six times, two of which LSU fell on, and they threw the game’s two interceptions. But all of the mishandling was highlighted in the final quarter.

Auburn took the ball back in the third quarter after LSU scored its final points and marched 65 yards on 13 plays. It’d all be for not.

On second-and-goal, Auburn called a wide receiver pass, handing it off to LSU transfer Koy Moore on an end around. The goal was to either find freshman receiver Camden Brown in the end zone or throw it away, Harsin said. As Moore neared the LSU sideline, he heaved the ball under pressure and LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. came down with it.

“It didn't work,” Harsin said. “At the end of the day, it didn't work. And there's answers for that. Obviously, we don't want a turnover, but that happened. It was unfortunate.”

It was just the beginning.

About seven minutes after Perkins’ interception, Auburn was trailing by four, but it looked like the home team would have its chance. It had forced a 3-and-out deep in LSU territory. But a routine fair catch went the way of the purple and yellow, as Auburn return man Keionte Scott would muff it at Auburn’s 34-yard line. LSU recovered.

That quickly went to pot.

Two plays into LSU’s second chance, safety Donovan Kaufman pounced on LSU’s John Emery Jr. and forced a fumble, which was picked up by AU defensive tackle Jayson Jones.

Auburn ball deep in its own territory.

From its own 32, Auburn would start a desperate drive with 4:56 remaining, the hope mounting on the first three plays. Tank Bigsby kick-started it with a 23-yard gain. Then, a two-yard completion, and then an eight-yard run. But two plays later, any bit of hope was lost.

Robby Ashford would throw his first interception of the day when it mattered most, and Greg Brooks would return it 30 yards. It gave LSU all it needed to milk the final 2:14 and seal a win.

Despite a heartbreaking loss, Harsin said there were “some positive things we can takeaway.”

Ashford did have his most complete passing performance at an Auburn Tiger despite recording two turnovers. His 19-for-38 (50%) night marked season-highs in completions, attempts, yards (337) and touchdown passes (2) for any Auburn quarterback this season. He also averaged 17.8 yards per completion.

The Auburn defense also had its best statistical performance yet this season. LSU’s 270 total yards were the fewest Auburn had allowed in five games. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels posted the second-worst completion percentage of his career on an 8-for-20 night. No ball carrier generated more than 68 yards for LSU, and it averaged 3.8 yards per carry as a team.

LSU averaged 3.27 yards per passing attempt against Auburn tonightthat's the lowest average Auburn has allowed to an SEC team — period — since the infamous 2008 win over Tennessee (2.79)and Auburn *lost* this game https://t.co/6YfD8xwTfy — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 2, 2022

The performances were there, as was the setup, with Auburn carrying a 17-0 into the second quarter. But again, the results didn’t go Auburn’s way.