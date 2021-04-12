Auburn fan favorite JJ Pegues welcomes move to defensive tackle

Harsin said on Saturday the main goal for Pegues early on was to get settled in before the coaches really work on refining the rising sophomore’s play at his new position.

“For JJ, the schemes are coming because he’s a quick study. He’ll pick it up, no doubt. This guy will study, and he does the work,” Harsin said. “I think this next week, the scheme part, we’ll really dive into that. Now it’s just go. Let him get out there and keep it simple and let him go play and use his athletic ability. Just let him get used to playing that position more and we can detail some of those things up this next week.”

Pegues wowed last fall as a big man who could move on offense, but even his special moments only amounted to 71 total yards of offense and no touchdowns. Now, Pegues is focusing on the other side of the ball and using his athleticism to become a key piece of the Tigers’ defensive front.

Pegues has a lot of work ahead, but he’s excited about his potential – especially thanks to the people around him.

“I feel like these coaches have stepped in and actually laid out a great plan for us this spring. I feel like all of us have evolved as a group and got closer to each other just family-wise,” Pegues said. “I feel like if you can have a player-led team, you can go anywhere with that, even championships. I feel like that’s their big goal, having a player-led team and having us all together as a family.”