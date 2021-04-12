Auburn fan favorite JJ Pegues welcomes move to defensive tackle

The last week has offered a whole new experience for Auburn football player JJ Pegues.
Pegues came to Auburn as a tight end, but in the last few days the 6-foot-3, 308-pound rising sophomore has been working at defensive tackle. The move is a new one for Pegues – who said he played some defensive end in high school but never lined up in the middle – but it’s one he’s embracing with open arms.
“It's going good. [Defensive line coach Nick] Eason has been giving me tips and little things just to, like, prepare myself and get ready for what's coming,” Pegues said. “I chose to go to D-line just for my team – so we can get wins. I feel like it's an opportunity for me to show the world that I can play both sides – tight end and D-line – and I feel like if I do that, I can help the team and maybe one day play in the NFL.”
Pegues made quite the impression as a true freshman in 2020 thanks to his rare combination of size and athleticism. He was a fan favorite from almost the beginning last fall, and his ability to play Wildcat quarterback on occasion and produce some highlight reel-worthy blocks endured him to a fan base enamored by the Tigers’ hard-to-hide secret weapon.
Auburn’s coaching change, however, opened the door to a change for Pegues.
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and head coach Bryan Harsin applauded Pegues’ work this spring, but each made comments that alluded to the fact Pegues may be better suited somewhere other than tight end. Bobo noted Pegues’ rare ability is usually reserved for defensive linemen, while Harsin said Pegues could help the Tigers in all three phases of the game.
Pegues said Harsin called him last Monday and told him he thought he could be a useful piece up front and a leader among the defensive linemen. Pegues jumped at the opportunity, and as far as he’s concerned his focus remains strictly on defensive line.
“I’ll play whatever they tell me to play. It’s for the team, you know? I’m going to do it for the team just so we can get wins and whatever puts myself in a great situation to go to the next level,” Pegues said. “Right now, all I know is I’m a D-lineman. I might have goal-line packages; I don’t know yet. We’ll have to see on down the road.”
Pegues may be new to the defensive line, but he already has an idea of the type of player he wants to emulate. He said he watches film of other players and is specifically drawn to former Houston lineman and current Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver because people have told Pegues they look alike and that if Pegues wasn’t at tight end he could play like Oliver.
Pegues explained the toughest part of the transition has been learning the terminology and the techniques required at the position. He admitted he’s been frustrated a little bit early on, but he has plenty of help from Eason, a 10-year NFL veteran who also coached defensive line in the league for seven years.
Pegues said all of his teammates on the line – especially rising sophomore Colby Wooden – have lent a helping hand to help the process be as smooth as possible.
Harsin said on Saturday the main goal for Pegues early on was to get settled in before the coaches really work on refining the rising sophomore’s play at his new position.
“For JJ, the schemes are coming because he’s a quick study. He’ll pick it up, no doubt. This guy will study, and he does the work,” Harsin said. “I think this next week, the scheme part, we’ll really dive into that. Now it’s just go. Let him get out there and keep it simple and let him go play and use his athletic ability. Just let him get used to playing that position more and we can detail some of those things up this next week.”
Pegues wowed last fall as a big man who could move on offense, but even his special moments only amounted to 71 total yards of offense and no touchdowns. Now, Pegues is focusing on the other side of the ball and using his athleticism to become a key piece of the Tigers’ defensive front.
Pegues has a lot of work ahead, but he’s excited about his potential – especially thanks to the people around him.
“I feel like these coaches have stepped in and actually laid out a great plan for us this spring. I feel like all of us have evolved as a group and got closer to each other just family-wise,” Pegues said. “I feel like if you can have a player-led team, you can go anywhere with that, even championships. I feel like that’s their big goal, having a player-led team and having us all together as a family.”