Auburn fans asked not to roll Auburn Oaks, encouraged to practice physical distancing

While the Auburn Family looks forward to celebrating the return of football, officials are asking fans not to roll the two Auburn Oaks and nearby 10 descendant trees this season, and they are encouraging mask wearing and physical distancing during gameday celebrations.

University Arborist Alex Hedgepath says that while the two Auburn Oaks planted in 2017 and the 10 descendant oaks in Samford Park showed excellent progress during the 2020 growing season, they still need special care and monitoring to ensure full establishment. Not rolling them this year will allow the trees more time to become more acclimated to their new environment.

Fans are encouraged to celebrate football victories by rolling two large southern magnolia trees and a white oak in front of Biggin Hall near Toomer’s Corner. Rolling trees with toilet paper is an Auburn tradition after athletic wins.

“Although the Auburn Oaks are exhibiting signs of establishment, these oaks are still easily inside of a long transplant recovery phase,” Hedgepath said. “This means that small roots are still growing aggressively to make up for root loss that occurred before and at the time of planting. It is prudent to reduce foot traffic and excess water so that the new roots are not damaged and can establish the trees as soon as possible.”