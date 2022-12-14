Auburn fans bring in more than 2,000 toys for Toys for Tots drive

Auburn supporters brought in more than 2,000 toys this year at the annual Toys for Tots toy drive at Neville Arena, an Auburn spokesman estimated Wednesday night at halftime of the men’s basketball game between Auburn and Georgia State.

Donated toys filled boxes by the hundreds as fans filed into the building, collected by local Marine Corps League members. The toys will be distributed to less fortunate children in the local area.

Auburn men’s basketball first started hosting toy drives at games during the holiday season in December 2018. An estimated 1,800 toys were donated that year, and the donations have only grown since then.

Auburn athletics said entering Wednesday that the toy drive has brought in more than 12,000 toys and helped more than 600 families in Lee County.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation runs the program nationally and is governed by a board of directors made up entirely of Marine veterans.

“We set a record last year for having the most toys that they’ve ever had,” Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl said entering Wednesday. “I remember one of these guys in the military with tears in his eyes said, ‘Coach, we were able to almost double the number of children we were able to give toys to last year.’ Because it just seemed like everybody brought an unwrapped to the game.

“That’s the thing. It’s not about the number. It’s about that one kid that may not get Christmas that got Christmas because everybody brought a toy.”