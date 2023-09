They were out rolling Toomer’s at 1 a.m.

They could’ve brought twice as much toilet paper.

For the first time in a long time, Auburn football fans celebrated a ‘Double Eagle’ on Saturday — the phenomenon when Auburn wins and Alabama loses on the same day.

Auburn survived Cal 14-10 in a late game on the West Coast. Hours earlier in primetime, Texas took down Alabama 34-24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The two results mark Auburn’s first ‘Double Eagle’ since Oct. 4, 2014.

The phenomenon occurred more often before Nick Saban’s dynasty, and it’s happened in 118 days in total. But with regular-season losses rare recently in Tuscaloosa, it hasn’t happened since 2014 when Auburn blew out LSU 41-7 and Alabama lost at Ole Miss 23-17.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been part of each of the last two: He coached Ole Miss to that upset win over Alabama in 2014.

