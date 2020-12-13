Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn

The Gus Malzahn era is over at Auburn.

Auburn announced on Sunday that Malzahn has been relieved of his duties as head football coach following his eighth season with the team. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.

In eight seasons, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 overall record, including a 39-27 record in SEC play. The Tigers were 6-4 against all-SEC competition in 2020, including losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama on the road.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn athletic director Allen Green said. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

