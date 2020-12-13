 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn
0 comments
breaking featured

Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn at Mississippi State

Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Coach Gus Malzahn reacts during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The Gus Malzahn era is over at Auburn.

Auburn announced on Sunday that Malzahn has been relieved of his duties as head football coach following his eighth season with the team. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as interim head coach.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In eight seasons, Malzahn compiled a 68-35 overall record, including a 39-27 record in SEC play. The Tigers were 6-4 against all-SEC competition in 2020, including losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama on the road.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn athletic director Allen Green said. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert