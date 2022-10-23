Auburn five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves to miss 2023 season

Auburn gymnastics star signee Olivia Greaves has had knee surgery and will miss the 2023 season, she announced Sunday.

Greaves is a former U.S. national team member who signed with Auburn last November and is touted as a five-star prospect by College Gym News.

She’ll be in line to redshirt what would’ve been her freshman season starting January 2023. She said she plans to debut for Auburn in January 2024.

Greaves announced on Sunday night that she underwent surgery last week.

“Everything happens for a reason,” she posted.

“Sadly, my ACL repair failed and I will be out for the season,” she said. “I had surgery last week and am already doing much better. As upset as I am, I’m super excited to be there for my team this season and I’ll be ready next year when it’s my time! Thank you to all my teammates, family and friends, and my coaches for all the support in the world I’ve been receiving. God has a plan for me, which apparently involves new knees, but I’ll be back!”

Greaves was more recently seen on Auburn’s social media handles back with the team and in good spirits carving pumpkins for Halloween with her teammates.

Greaves was originally injured in Switzerland in November 2021 competing for the U.S. national team in the Swiss Cup. She returned to elite-level competition by performing on bars at the U.S. Championships this August, but her recovery has since taken an apparent setback.

While Auburn in 2023 won’t get the scoring boost expected from having Greaves out on the competition floor, the Tigers still return most of their routines from last season’s Final Four run during the NCAA Championships, with Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee returning along with Auburn program legend Derrian Gobourne returning for a fifth season. Breakout star Sophia Groth is set to be back for her sophomore season while stalwarts Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch will be entering their senior seasons.

Auburn gymnastics will host its intrasquad preview meet Dec. 16 in Neville Arena. Auburn’s regular-season home opener is set for Jan. 20, 2023, against Arkansas.