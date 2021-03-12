Auburn five-star signee Jabari Smith impresses in state championship game

Auburn five-star power forward signee Jabari Smith has turned heads throughout his high school career, which reached its final game Friday in Georgia’s Class AAA state championship game against Cross Creek.
Although Smith’s Sandy Creek Patriots came up short of a title, his performance in his final game before offered Auburn fans plenty to be excited about.
Smith was impressive against the Razorbacks, scoring 19 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. His play, however, was not quite enough for Sandy Creek, which tied the game with just over five minutes to go but ended up on the wrong side of a 56-47 contest.
Smith wasted little time Friday in showing why he is considered one of the nation’s top recruits.
Smith’s Patriots fell behind 8-0 in the opening minutes before he got his team going nearly midway through the quarter. He delivered a thunderous block on a would-be Cross Creek basket then dribbled down and connected on a 3-pointer. He came back minutes later and hit another 3, which was crucial in helping Sandy Creek tie the game 10-10 near the close of the first.
Cross Creek took a five-point lead into the second quarter and ultimately pulled out in front courtesy a 10-0 scoring run, at which point Smith again led the Patriots’ charge. His defensive presence – he had three blocks in the first two quarters – gave Cross Creek fits, and his success shooting from all over the floor was crucial.
Smith earned three points the hard way with a tough drive to the basket and a free throw to cut Cross Creek’s lead to 22-19 with 3:11 remaining before the half. Shortly thereafter, Smith got the ball again, pulled up from 3-point range and hit the shot to tie the game 24-24 with 2:05 left in the half.
The Patriots briefly took a two-point lead off a layup set up by a Smith assist, but the Razorbacks scored the half’s final four points to leave Smith and Sandy Creek trailing 28-26 at the break.
After two quarters, Smith had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting – including a 3-of-4 showing from 3-point range – along with five rebounds and three blocks.
Cross Creek seemed to dial in defensively on Smith after halftime, and it was apparent in the third quarter. The Razorbacks pulled out in front by six thanks in large part to Devin Pope’s 10 third-quarter points, while Smith was 2-of-6 from the field with only four points.
Smith still had plenty left in the tank, though, and his play to start the fourth quarter helped put the Patriots in great position to walk away as the winners.
One of Smith’s teammates followed up a miss by the 6-foot-10 big man and delivered a successful putback to give Sandy Creek a 45-44 lead with 6:02 to go, and 30 seconds later Sandy Creek’s Myles Rice hit a layup to cap a 9-0 Patriots’ run and leave them up three. Smith did not score during the run but was pivotal in pulling down rebounds to extend Sandy Creek possessions and keep Cross Creek from quickly answering.
Cross Creek answered the one-sided run with a 3-pointer to tie the game, and after one Razorback free throw Smith and the Patriots trailed 48-47 with 4:41 left in the contest.
Unfortunately for Smith and his teammates, their dominant run to open the game’s final quarter did not last.
Cross Creek’s Joshua Dorsey drove hard toward the basket and Smith, who tried to draw a charge, but Dorsey gave the ball off at the last second to Antoine Lorick, who made the layup to put Cross Creek ahead 50-47 with 3:31 to go. The Patriots couldn’t find a bucket as the score remained the same for nearly two minutes before Jaquez Ellison hit a jumper to create a 52-47 contest with 1:47 remaining.
Smith had struggled to get open looks in the final quarter, and in crunch time he reached desperation mode.
A layup by Dorsey left Sandy Creek down seven with 1:04 to go, leading Smith to pull up from 3-point range and do his best to draw a foul. There was no whistle, however, and Smith’s ill-fated attempt was rebounded by the Razorbacks and quickly converted into the game’s final two points.
Smith’s fourth quarter ended with only one point after going 0-of-7 from the field. He did, however, pull down five rebounds and also contributed two assists and one block.
Smith ended the afternoon having gone 7-of-24 from the field.
Smith entered Friday’s game averaging 23.4 points per game with 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks for a Patriots team that won 28 games this season. His play did not go unnoticed this year, as he was named a McDonald’s All-American and was also selected as a Naismith Trophy first team All-American.
Smith was considered the top power forward in the Class of 2021, the top rising senior in Georgia and the fifth-best player in the nation, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the site’s ratings, he is the highest-ranked Auburn commit on a list that dates back to 2003.
“Competitive programs are built by bringing in really good people that want to work hard together to accomplish something special,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said when Smith signed in November. “What gets lost in Jabari being ranked as one of the top-5 players in the country is that he’s one of the top-5 people because of his character and his work ethic. That fits what we’re trying to do at Auburn.”