Auburn five-star signee Jabari Smith impresses in state championship game

Smith earned three points the hard way with a tough drive to the basket and a free throw to cut Cross Creek’s lead to 22-19 with 3:11 remaining before the half. Shortly thereafter, Smith got the ball again, pulled up from 3-point range and hit the shot to tie the game 24-24 with 2:05 left in the half.

The Patriots briefly took a two-point lead off a layup set up by a Smith assist, but the Razorbacks scored the half’s final four points to leave Smith and Sandy Creek trailing 28-26 at the break.

After two quarters, Smith had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting – including a 3-of-4 showing from 3-point range – along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Cross Creek seemed to dial in defensively on Smith after halftime, and it was apparent in the third quarter. The Razorbacks pulled out in front by six thanks in large part to Devin Pope’s 10 third-quarter points, while Smith was 2-of-6 from the field with only four points.

Smith still had plenty left in the tank, though, and his play to start the fourth quarter helped put the Patriots in great position to walk away as the winners.