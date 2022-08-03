Auburn flips four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams

Auburn football has added another player to its 2023 class, flipping former Nebraska commit Ashley Williams.

Williams announced Wednesday that he'd be coming to the Plains. He's also the second four-star edge rusher the Tigers have landed within the past week, joining Wilky Denaud, who committed on July 27.

The flip comes after a four-day process that saw Williams attend Auburn's Big Cat Weekend recruiting event, with a subsequent de-commit from Nebraska following his visit.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Williams is the No. 350 recruit nationally, as well as the 18th-best prospect from the state of Louisiana. He also had a productive 2021 season, positing 89 tackles along with 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Williams' commitment makes him the sixth player in Auburn's 2023 class, as well as the third lineman to commit, alongside Denaud and Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. The addition of Williams takes Auburn's 247 class ranking to No. 63 nationally. Its six commitments are still the fewest in the Southeastern Conference and the second fewest in the Power Five, ahead of only Arizona State.

Auburn's edge rushing unit is already lacking in depth, with four edge rushers listed on it 2022 roster, three of which — Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Hayden Brice — are seniors this season.