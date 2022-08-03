 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn flips four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn v Ole Miss

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin celebrates with fans following the Tigers’ victory over Ole Miss on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 TODD VAN EMST, AU ATHLETICS

Auburn football has added another player to its 2023 class, flipping former Nebraska commit Ashley Williams.

Williams announced Wednesday that he'd be coming to the Plains. He's also the second four-star edge rusher the Tigers have landed within the past week, joining Wilky Denaud, who committed on July 27.

The flip comes after a four-day process that saw Williams attend Auburn's Big Cat Weekend recruiting event, with a subsequent de-commit from Nebraska following his visit.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Williams is the No. 350 recruit nationally, as well as the 18th-best prospect from the state of Louisiana. He also had a productive 2021 season, positing 89 tackles along with 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Williams' commitment makes him the sixth player in Auburn's 2023 class, as well as the third lineman to commit, alongside Denaud and Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. The addition of Williams takes Auburn's 247 class ranking to No. 63 nationally. Its six commitments are still the fewest in the Southeastern Conference and the second fewest in the Power Five, ahead of only Arizona State.

People are also reading…

Auburn's edge rushing unit is already lacking in depth, with four edge rushers listed on it 2022 roster, three of which — Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Hayden Brice — are seniors this season. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four newcomers to make Auburn debut in Israel

Four newcomers to make Auburn debut in Israel

“Obviously Auburn fans and the Auburn community want to see how all of us can play, how all of us play together. We’re taking it serious. We want to win. It doesn’t count, but we still want to win.”

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert