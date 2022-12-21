 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn flips four-star Florida State commit Keldric Faulk

  • Updated
Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown against San Jose State on Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

Auburn has inked more than a dozen previously committed prospects at the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday, but the first new addition to the Tigers' class is a big one.

On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk — who had been committed to Florida State since July — flipped on signing day, inking his letter of intent to Auburn.

According to 247Sports rankings, the Highland Home product Faulk is the No. 8 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Alabama. He's now the highest-rated recruit in Auburn's class.

Faulk went on a tear for the Flying Squadron in 2021, totaling 82 tackles, including 30 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six pass breakups. He was named first-team all-state for Class 2A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

With Faulk, Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 19 in 247Sports composite rankings.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

