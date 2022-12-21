Auburn flips four-star Florida State commit Keldric Faulk

Auburn has inked more than a dozen previously committed prospects at the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday, but the first new addition to the Tigers' class is a big one.

On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk — who had been committed to Florida State since July — flipped on signing day, inking his letter of intent to Auburn.

According to 247Sports rankings, the Highland Home product Faulk is the No. 8 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Alabama. He's now the highest-rated recruit in Auburn's class.

Faulk went on a tear for the Flying Squadron in 2021, totaling 82 tackles, including 30 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six pass breakups. He was named first-team all-state for Class 2A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

With Faulk, Auburn's 2023 class sits at No. 19 in 247Sports composite rankings.