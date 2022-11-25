Auburn flips four-star LSU defensive lineman commit Darron Reed

Auburn got a notable pickup in its 2023 recruiting class Friday, as Darron Reed — a four-star LSU commit — flipped his pledge from Baton Rouge to the Plains.

A Carver (Columbus, Ga.) High School product, Reed is listed as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman by 247Sports. He's the No. 173 recruit national, the No. 26 defensive lineman in the country and No. 17 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247's rankings.

The lineman held offers from Clemson, Florida State, Southern Cal, Ohio State and Georgia, among others.

Reed officially visited Auburn on June 21, about two weeks before committing to LSU on July 4. Since then, he's gone on three unofficial visits to Auburn, most recently on Oct. 1.

With Reed's commitment, he becomes the second highest-ranked pledge in Auburn's 2023 class, second only to Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb. Auburn's class currently has 12 commits, two of which were announced in the past week in Reed and quarterback Keyone Jenkins.

Auburn's 2021 class sits at No. 39 in the country based on 247's rankings, and No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference.