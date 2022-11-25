 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn flips four-star LSU defensive lineman commit Darron Reed

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Auburn got a notable pickup in its 2023 recruiting class Friday, as Darron Reed — a four-star LSU commit — flipped his pledge from Baton Rouge to the Plains.

A Carver (Columbus, Ga.) High School product, Reed is listed as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman by 247Sports. He's the No. 173 recruit national, the No. 26 defensive lineman in the country and No. 17 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247's rankings.

The lineman held offers from Clemson, Florida State, Southern Cal, Ohio State and Georgia, among others.

People are also reading…

Reed officially visited Auburn on June 21, about two weeks before committing to LSU on July 4. Since then, he's gone on three unofficial visits to Auburn, most recently on Oct. 1.

With Reed's commitment, he becomes the second highest-ranked pledge in Auburn's 2023 class, second only to Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb. Auburn's class currently has 12 commits, two of which were announced in the past week in Reed and quarterback Keyone Jenkins.

Auburn's 2021 class sits at No. 39 in the country based on 247's rankings, and No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest upsets in World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert