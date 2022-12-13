 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn flips third recruit in three days, gets commitment from OL Conner Lew

  • Updated
Auburn football vs Western Kentucky

The Auburn team meets around the midfield logo before the game against Western Kentucky on Nov. 19 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Auburn football has flipped its third recruit in a three-day span, as interior offensive lineman Conner Lew flipped his pledge from Miami to Auburn on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Auburn flipped two other Power Five commits in offensive tackle Tyler Johnson (Texas Tech) and Auburn legacy cornerback Colton Hood (Michigan State).

Lew, who had committed to Miami in August, is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, and is a three-star in the site's composite rankings, which generates a consensus ranking from major recruiting sites.

Lew is the fourth offensive line commit in Auburn's 2023 class, along with Johnson, and four-stars Clay Wedin and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner.

The Lew pledge also gives Auburn a considerable bump in 247Sports 2023 class team rankings, going from No. 48 to 40. However, the Tigers still sit in the basement of the Southeastern Conference, with 13 commits. Vanderbilt, which sits ahead of Auburn at No. 13 in the SEC, is ranked No. 38 nationally.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

