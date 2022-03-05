Auburn follows all-time performance by getting back in action Sunday at Elevate the Stage

Like Graba says, though, it’s good practice for the postseason: The NCAA Regionals will run on tight turnarounds and so will the national final meet in Forth Worth.

Then there’s the podium, which is the original purpose for the Elevate the Stage event. The name has a literal meaning, as the meet will take place on a podium elevated about three feet off the ground, much like the one that will be used for the NCAA postseason. The elevation changes sightlines, and gymnasts say the podium offers a little more give than the standard gymnasium floor most college gymnasts perform on throughout the regular season. Auburn and Alabama started the Elevate the Stage meet years ago with the idea in mind to help give their gymnasts an advantage by giving them an early trial run on the postseason podium.

In effect, the neutral-site event counts as a regular road meet for Auburn. Auburn is looking to drop a 197.175 road score at Georgia, which is currently part of Auburn’s National Qualifying Score. The NQS rankings will seed teams in the NCAA Regionals. Auburn is No. 6 in the NQS rankings and could move up to No. 5 by scoring a 197.600.

Auburn’s rotation schedule Sunday will be different from a usual dual meet since four teams are competing.