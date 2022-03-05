Auburn follows all-time performance by getting back in action Sunday at Elevate the Stage

Auburn’s flying Tigers are right back on the runway.
Less than 48 hours after the team’s epic meet with Florida, the Auburn gymnastics team returns to action Sunday at the Elevate the Stage quad meet in Huntsville.
The Tigers will throw down with conference rivals Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas on the podium at the Von Braun Center at 1 p.m.
The meet is scheduled to be streamed on FloGymnastics.
“I’m anxious to see how our team handles Sunday’s meet coming off a huge night Friday against Florida,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “This meet is a good practice for us as we get closer to the postseason not only because it’s on the podium, but also because of the quick turnaround.”
Auburn roared to a record-shattering 198.575 against Florida, capped by Derrian Gobourne’s electrifying perfect 10 on floor, which tied the meet in walk-off fashion and sent both Auburn and Florida into a tie for the top score thrown anywhere in the country so far this season. The 198.575 is tied for the fourth-highest score thrown in a single meet in NCAA gymnastics history.
And after that energized evening, Auburn’s being tasked with turning around and finding the energy to compete again Sunday.
Like Graba says, though, it’s good practice for the postseason: The NCAA Regionals will run on tight turnarounds and so will the national final meet in Forth Worth.
Then there’s the podium, which is the original purpose for the Elevate the Stage event. The name has a literal meaning, as the meet will take place on a podium elevated about three feet off the ground, much like the one that will be used for the NCAA postseason. The elevation changes sightlines, and gymnasts say the podium offers a little more give than the standard gymnasium floor most college gymnasts perform on throughout the regular season. Auburn and Alabama started the Elevate the Stage meet years ago with the idea in mind to help give their gymnasts an advantage by giving them an early trial run on the postseason podium.
In effect, the neutral-site event counts as a regular road meet for Auburn. Auburn is looking to drop a 197.175 road score at Georgia, which is currently part of Auburn’s National Qualifying Score. The NQS rankings will seed teams in the NCAA Regionals. Auburn is No. 6 in the NQS rankings and could move up to No. 5 by scoring a 197.600.
Auburn’s rotation schedule Sunday will be different from a usual dual meet since four teams are competing.
Auburn will pick up where it left off by starting on floor, where Gobourne soared to her 10 Friday night and Suni Lee and Sophia Groth both hit 9.975.
Lee also scored a 10 on beam, breaking the record for most 10’s in a career by an Auburn Tiger, and together with Gobourne the two marked the first time Auburn has thrown two 10’s in one meet.
Records keep falling. The Tigers keep soaring to new heights. Now, with the postseason coming into focus, they’ll keep trying to climb.
Auburn will send eight athletes into warmups Sunday with the top six being picked by the coaches to start.
The coaches’ top eight for Sunday’s meet are as follows:
First rotation: Floor
- Derrian Gobourne
- Drew Watson
- Suni Lee
- Sophia Groth
- Cassie Stevens
- Morgan Leigh Oldham
- Adeline Sabados
- Sara Hubbard
Second rotation: Vault
- Derrian Gobourne
- Drew Watson
- Sophia Groth
- Sara Hubbard
- Suni Lee
- Tara Walsh
- Gabby McLaughlin
- Cassie Stevens
Third rotation: Bars
- Suni Lee
- Derrian Gobourne
- Aria Brusch
- Adeline Sabados
- Piper Smith
- Cassie Stevens
- Sophia Groth
- Gabby McLaughlin