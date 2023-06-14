Although it’s a couple of seasons away, Auburn football’s Southeastern Conference slate will look a lot different in 2024.

The Tigers found out which eight conference foes they’ll be facing Wednesday night, with the league’s schedule announcement on the SEC Network. Here’s the full list:

Home

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Most notably, the Tigers will see Oklahoma for the first time ever as an SEC member school in 2024, hosting the Sooner at Jordan-Hare for the first time ever. It’ll be just the third matchup between the programs in their histories, with the past two contests both happening at the Sugar Bowl.

Behind the possibility of a matchup with either of the league’s two new members, perhaps the biggest question for Auburn’s conference schedule was whether or not it’d retain all of its rivalry games. Another Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama seemed a near-certainty, but what didn’t was the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry against Georgia, which hadn’t seen a year off since 1943.

At least for another year, it’s a game that’ll be played, as Auburn will travel to Athens in 2024 for that matchup. It’s unclear what its status will be afterwards, as the SEC’s 2024 schedule format was agreed this spring as a temporary, one-year solution.

Ultimately, the draw is a favorable one for the Tigers. They have winning records against Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri all-time, and sit at .500 against Vanderbilt, which has become a bottom-dweller in the league. Auburn sits a game below .500 against Texas A&M, at 6-7, as well.

The additions of Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt to the year’s conference schedule make for some former cross-division rivalries that weren’t played much often previously. Those teams squared with Auburn a combined six times over the past decade.

While the conference slate looks a lot different because of those additions, what’s missing from the list that hasn’t in recent years is also considerable.

This will mark the first time since 1991 that Auburn doesn’t face LSU. It’ll also be the first time since 1936 that the Tigers haven’t played either Ole Miss or Mississippi State.

After the SEC schedule, Auburn has its 2024 schedule almost completely set. It reportedly has Cal, New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe slated for trips to Jordan-Hare Stadium that season, needing one more game scheduled to finish the slate.