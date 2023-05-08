For the second time this offseason, Auburn football has added a former Tulsa offensive lineman, as Jaden Muskrat announced Monday that he’d be continuing his college career on the Plains.

Muskrat joins Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade in following offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery to Auburn from Tulsa. Montgomery had been the longest-tenured head football coach in the American Athletic Conference when Tulsa fired him in November after eight years.

This also marks the fourth offensive lineman Auburn has added via the transfer portal this offseason, as Muskrat joins Wade, as well as former Western Kentucky Hilltopper Gunner Britton and former East Carolina Pirate Avery Jones.

Muskrat comes to Auburn with three years of eligibility remaining.

In three seasons at Tulsa, Muskrat played 1,135 snaps, including a career-high 871 in 2022. That came after he played in only four games in 2021 due to injury.

Born in Tulsa, Muskrat’s high school career began at Choctaw (Okla.) High School, where he played on the defensive line. He then transferred to Bentonville West High School, and played on the offensive line as a senior in 2019, where he earned Class 7A All-State honors.

With the addition of Muskrat, eight of the 16 offensive lineman slated to be on Auburn’s roster this fall weren’t with the team last season.