Auburn football has made an addition to its linebacker corps, as former North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III announced Tuesday he’d be transferring to Auburn to continue his football career.

Nixon, who played four seasons for the Mean Green, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He also joins former UNT receiver Jyaire Shorter in committing to Auburn.

The final two seasons of Nixon’s North Texas career saw the most production, starting with a 2021 campaign in which he logged 70 total tackles. He followed that up last year with a 105-tackle campaign, making him one of 67 FBS players to log 100 or more tackles last year.

Auburn’s linebacker room now has three FBS transfer additions this offseason, as Nixon will join former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys and former LSU Tiger DeMario Tolan.