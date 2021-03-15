Auburn football begins first spring practice of the Bryan Harsin era

Competition is the name of the game for Harsin entering his first spring at Auburn, and he made that much clear when discussing the quarterbacks.

Harsin was asked specifically about junior Bo Nix but brought up senior Grant Loy, true freshman Dematrius Davis, redshirt freshman Chayil Garnett and walk-ons Sawyer Pate and Trey Lindsey. Harsin spoke highly about the quarterback room as a whole, adding that their preparation and how they’ve worked in the weight room have been enjoyable to watch.

Nix is Auburn’s presumptive starter for the third straight year, but Harsin explained there’s no set depth chart yet and the coaching staff will give all the quarterbacks a chance to prove themselves.

“We have a pecking order. Bo will go out there first. Grant will be out there. That will get mixed as we go through practices. Guys will get their shot to run with the 1s and 2s, or whatever we consider the 1s and 2s at the time,” Harsin said. “What I want to see from that group in particular, I want to see guys prepared every single day. I want to see guys come out there and compete, execute. Operate the system.

“If we can get that down and feel good about what we’re doing at the quarterback position, I think our operation as a whole can improve on the offensive side. Those guys know that.”