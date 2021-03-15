Auburn football begins first spring practice of the Bryan Harsin era

After nearly three months of anticipation, the Auburn Tigers are a step closer to their first season with Bryan Harsin as head coach.
Auburn began its first spring practice on Monday afternoon, the first of 15 sessions during a period that culminates in the Tigers’ annual A-Day spring scrimmage on April 17. The next month will be a valuable one for Harsin and his new staff as they get a chance to watch the Tigers on the practice field for the very first time.
Harsin spoke to the media on Monday, just a few hours before Auburn hit the field for the first time under his watch. He explained there were plenty of positives to take away from how his players handled winter conditioning, which has the first-year head coach hopeful about what he’ll see over the next month.
“What I believe about anything you get a chance to do for the first time, you get one shot to make a first impression,” Harsin said. “I think that’s important for players and coaches and everybody to understand that this is the first time for this staff — this team — to be together in a real football setting, and so I hope everybody comes out there and puts their best foot forward and we have a really focused day. We have a day where our effort is high and we get a lot done where we can build off of that, review it going into the next day and then continue that in our Wednesday practice that will follow.”
Harsin explained Monday’s practice would be a helmet-only session and will feature a lot of individual drills to get the players started before getting to 11-on-11’s and a few special-teams segments. Harsin said the plan is for Auburn to practice Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week then practice Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, after which the players will get a break before the second half of the spring.
As far as logistics go, Harsin plans for the team to mostly practice outside but added they will utilize the team’s indoor practice facility when necessary. He also said the entire team will practice on the same field rather than splitting groups up among the fields.
Harsin also described how the Tigers plan to practice. He explained the team will use different tempos throughout each session and added there will be some live periods and some scrimmages at different points this spring.
“At the end of the day we want to get everybody into the game, so we’ll compete and we’ll have those different tempos in there,” Harsin said. “What I want to do early on, which we’ve talked about as a staff, is just establish our habits in practice — how we get to the football, how we get from the sidelines to the field, how do we transition from drill to drill? And really making sure the expectations of how we practice get installed as much as our systems. The better we do that, I think the more physical we can be at practice when we want to be.”
Competition is the name of the game for Harsin entering his first spring at Auburn, and he made that much clear when discussing the quarterbacks.
Harsin was asked specifically about junior Bo Nix but brought up senior Grant Loy, true freshman Dematrius Davis, redshirt freshman Chayil Garnett and walk-ons Sawyer Pate and Trey Lindsey. Harsin spoke highly about the quarterback room as a whole, adding that their preparation and how they’ve worked in the weight room have been enjoyable to watch.
Nix is Auburn’s presumptive starter for the third straight year, but Harsin explained there’s no set depth chart yet and the coaching staff will give all the quarterbacks a chance to prove themselves.
“We have a pecking order. Bo will go out there first. Grant will be out there. That will get mixed as we go through practices. Guys will get their shot to run with the 1s and 2s, or whatever we consider the 1s and 2s at the time,” Harsin said. “What I want to see from that group in particular, I want to see guys prepared every single day. I want to see guys come out there and compete, execute. Operate the system.
“If we can get that down and feel good about what we’re doing at the quarterback position, I think our operation as a whole can improve on the offensive side. Those guys know that.”
Harsin was asked specific questions Monday about different aspects of the team such as Auburn’s standing at offensive tackle, what base scheme new defensive coordinator Derek Mason plans to run and what roles the Tigers’ defensive linemen as well as their tight ends will play this fall. He spoke generally about each topic, explaining the coaching staff has a sense of what it plans to do but that it could change once they see the players in action.
Monday marked an important milestone in the build-up to the upcoming season, but the work is only beginning for Harsin, his assistants and the players. Harsin knows the next few weeks will be crucial as Auburn works to become a contender on the national stage, and he’ll soon get a sense for what the uphill climb ahead will actually entail.
“The work we’re going to get in on the field is critical and is vital and is something that I know everybody is looking forward to,” Harsin said. “We’re going to get today in, and we’re going to have a chance to go out there and compete and see a lot of things. And I think we’ll leave that field, one, everybody I hope enthusiastic about just being out there and getting the chance to do this. And with a lot of information, too.
“We get a look at, where are we at and then start making some of the decisions like you guys are asking. What are we doing here, what are we doing there? We get the chance to work through that before we get into our Wednesday practice.”