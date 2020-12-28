Auburn football closes a chapter against game Northwestern

For five more days, Auburn football is living in the here and now.
Here and now: The Tigers have a bowl game to go play.
The entire Auburn football program, from top to bottom, is caught between a whirlwind coaching search and Friday’s Citrus Bowl — waiting to turn the page but still held up by one last piece of business to attend to. Like men stuck in time, Auburn’s football players reported back from the holiday break Saturday with one more game week to go through to finish out their season.
It’s all the same, until it’s not. The machine keeps churning, until it’s time to take it apart.
And until then, all the Tigers can do is try to go out and win one more time for Auburn football.
Auburn meets Northwestern on Friday in Orlando, Fla., crossing with an accomplished Big Ten team that only fell short of playoff contender Ohio State in its conference championship game.
Northwestern is 6-2 this season, having won the Big Ten West division with only one regular-season loss to East division opponent Michigan State before the 22-10 loss to Ohio State in the title game.
Northwestern led Ohio State 10-6 at the half and trailed just 13-10 going into the fourth quarter before the Buckeyes pulled away on their way to the College Football Playoff.
Northwestern got there on the might of an elite scoring defense.
The Wildcats are fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 15.5 points per game this season.
High-powered Ohio State entered that game averaging 46.6 points per game this season, and Northwestern cut that output in half.
Its pass defense is stellar — good for 12th nationally is opposing passing yards per game, giving up just 182.3 passing yards per game.
Defense has carried the Wildcats’ recent success, while the offense has failed to hit 28 points ever since the opening game. Leading passer Peyton Ramsey has nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Wildcats don’t have a standout rusher, with running back Drake Anderson leading the team with 36.6 rushing yards per game — but instead there are three other running backs in the stable like him with somewhere between 200 and 300 rushing yards this season.
Defense will surely the be the strength in Orlando for Pat Fitzgerald — the same coach who led Northwestern back in the programs’ last meeting in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2009 season.
Auburn has had some infamous struggles in this millennium with Big Ten teams in bowl games played in the state of Florida. Auburn is 1-3 in such bowl games in the last 15 years.
The one win, though, was that game against Northwestern — which went to overtime at the end Gene Chizik’s first season as Auburn’s head coach.
The other such bowls in that timeframe were last season’s loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl, the loss to Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2014 season, and the loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Bowl at the end of the 2005 season.
Go back 25 years and it’s a 2-5 mark since 1995.
Auburn’s been flat in such games in the past, without much to play for in some seasons.
This week, the Tigers enter with a bygone era behind them and a world of unknowns ahead.
This week, all they have to play for is each other.