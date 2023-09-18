Sixteen years is a long time.

It’s a pass through high school four times over. It’s the span of four presidential election cycles, and as few as two — or as many as four — presidents. It’s also how long Auburn football went between having players to record an interception in three-straight games.

As of Saturday, Jaylin Simpson recorded his third interception in three games during Auburn’s 45-13 win over FCS Samford, getting a pick in the second quarter. The last Tiger to reach that mark was Jerraud Powers, who — before becoming a third-round NFL Draft pick — logged an interception in each of Auburn’s final three games of the 2007 season.

“I'm going to try to do my best to keep getting one every game,” Simpson, who didn’t know he’d reached that feat postgame, said. “You know, I don’t really like to call them picks. I like to call them blessings. It’s just a real blessing to catch those. But I’m blessed to hear that. ... I always say history repeats itself and I’m glad I could be a part of it.”

The blessings have been aplenty not only for Simpson, but Auburn’s defense, as it's also been a rare start in terms of takeaways. This is the second time in the past decade that Auburn's defense has recorded five or more interceptions in its first three games, and it's just the sixth time that's happened since 2000.

The Tigers have five interceptions this year, which is tied for the 11th-most in the country. Simpson’s three picks are also tied for the most by an individual. As the Tigers heading into Southeastern Conference play, they’re an interception away from matching last season's interception total, and they’ve already matched their forced fumble total through three games from last fall.

“It's really a week-to-week thing with us,” linebacker Larry Nixon III said. “In practice and everything, we really focus on the little things."

For as much as the focus has been on the little things, it’s definitely been on big-time takeaways. They’re a portion of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ havoc-minded defensive scheme, and the secondary especially has taken a focus to them. The position group is responsible for all of Auburn's picks and fumbles this year.

Simpson said his unit and the defensive line have an ongoing bet this season: Can the line get more sacks in a game, or can the secondary get more interceptions?

“I feel like most people wouldn’t agree, but I think sacks are easier to get,” Simpson said. “But we keeping up with them right now.”

Auburn recorded 4.0 sacks against UMass compared to just one interception. In the two games since, those groups have matched sack and interception totals. Based on per-game averages, the line is in the lead, with 2.7 sacks per game to 1.7 interceptions.

This has been a focus since before the season even began, too. Simpson said Auburn’s defensive backs would stick around after fall-camp practices to use the JUGS machines, which are usually known for throwing balls to receivers.

“They’re not just for receivers,” Simpson said. “We can use them too. … I think just small things like that just give you a knack for that ball. (It) Makes sure when it comes your way, you catch it.”