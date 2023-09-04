Auburn managed to play a dozen defensive linemen in its blowout win against UMass over the weekend, but the most disruptive force in the Minutemen’s backfield was actually a safety.

Donovan Kaufman, who transferred to Auburn from Vanderbilt two seasons ago, was the Tigers' second-leading tackler against UMass, with four, and he logged a team-high 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

It was a season debut that not only highlighted the havoc that defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ defense is intended to cause, but it was a bounce-back of sorts for Kaufman, who saw his role diminish in last season’s defense.

“DK is special, in terms of his pass rush bag, and in terms of his coverage,” linebacker Eugene Asante said. “He's a jack of all trades. He reminds me of, like, that honey badger-type player. His work ethic, his drive, just the way he is in terms of being a pro. Those are all things I admire, and actually inspires me to even do more within myself.”

After playing in all 13 of Auburn’s games in 2021, Kaufman appeared in just seven games in 2022, mostly due to injury. From a production standpoint, his tackle totals actually went up, but he also recorded fewer tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, passes defended and forced fumbles from his first to second season on the Plains. Saturday’s win looked to be a bit of a reset, though.

Kaufman’s final stat line against UMass saw him surpass his tackle for loss and sack totals from last fall, and he matched his forced fumbles mark. He also made an impact from all over the field.

His 32 total snaps, which were the second-most of any Auburn defender, saw him line up in the slot 23 times. But he also lined up in the box on four occasions and on the defensive line five times.

Only two other defensive backs lined up on the line, and neither did so as much as Kaufman. According to Pro Football Focus, no Tiger forced more pressures on UMass than Kaufman, and he was one of just five defenders to log multiple hurries.

“DK, I think he’s probably one of our most valuable guys right now, because he can play anywhere,” cornerback Jaylin Simpson said. “Anywhere: Star, safety, free safety, weak safety, he can do it all. It’s good to see him back because he was hurt a little bit over the summer, so it was just good to see him back doing his thing, doing what he loves.”