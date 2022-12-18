Auburn football gets another flip, lands four-star safety Sylvester Smith

Auburn football continued what's been a conquest of flipping recruits Sunday morning, as former Tennessee pledge and four-star safety Sylvester Smith committed to the Tigers.

According to his 247Sports profile, Smith is rated as a four-star by the outlet, and its composite rankings, which compile other ratings from the public domain, consider him a four-star as well. He's the No. 17 safety in the class of 2023 and the No. 17 recruit in the state of Alabama.

Smith had been committed to Tennessee since April 26, but after an unofficial visit to Auburn Saturday, he decommitted from the Vols the same day.

With Smith's commitment, Auburn's class moves up in 247Sports' team rankings, from No. 42 to 33. That vaults the Tigers ahead of Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt for the 11th-best class in the Southeastern Conference.