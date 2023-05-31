Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The countdown to the Hugh Freeze era at Auburn can be marked down to the minute, as the Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times for the Tigers’ first three games of the 2023 season Wednesday.

Auburn will open the season at 2:30 p.m. CST on Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and that game will be broadcast on ESPN. It'll be ESPN again for Auburn the following week, as it’s road trip to Cal is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 9 on the channel. Game Three, at home against FCS Samford, will kick off at 6 p.m. CST on Sept. 16, and it’ll be available for streaming on ESPN/SEC Network+.

Games one and two will be first-time matchups for the Tigers, who haven't played either the Minutemen or the Golden Bears in their program's history. Their hosting of the Bulldogs for Game Three will mark the 30th time the in-state programs have squared off, with the latest being a 52-0 win for Auburn.