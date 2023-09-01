Griffin Speaks made up his mind as soon as he stepped off Auburn’s campus this spring.

After graduating from Baylor in December 2022, the four-year reserve knew he wanted to suit up for at least one more season. So, he hit the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity. His former defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, said he’d help him find a new home, “and he made it very clear that he'd love for me to come here,” Speaks said.

The “here” Roberts referred to was Auburn, where he’d been defensive coordinator for a handful of months. It was also home for Speaks, who grew up about five minutes away from campus and was deeply ingrained in both the city and school.

Speaks was raised in Auburn City Schools. His father, Tim Speaks, played football at Auburn, and his grandfather attended the university. Griffin grew up going to games, and he and his friends often donned Auburn football jerseys on Halloween, dreaming of what could be.

With a visit to campus in the spring, Griffin was being let into that dream — and given an opportunity to play for the program of which he grew up a fan.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Speaks said. “Being able to come home and being able to come on a visit to a school that you've always wanted to go to, with a coach that you're very familiar with. I remember leaving the visit, not telling them at the moment, but just knowing in my head that this is where I want to be, where I want to play my fifth year.”

Speaks has had nearly a whole offseason with the program, transferring in as a graduate walk-on safety. On Saturday, he’ll live out that childhood dream, running through the tunnel and onto Jordan-Hare Stadium as an Auburn Tiger. Speaks has already carved out a role, too, doing for the Tigers of the Southeastern Conference what he’s done since his days at Auburn High.

A two-sport standout in high school, Speaks was a key on the baseball diamond as well as the gridiron. The spring of his junior year saw him hit .352 as an everyday player in the program’s journey to a 7A State Championship. In football, he primarily played safety but moved behind center his senior season.

Speaks commanded an offense that helped carve out a 10-win season his senior year. He threw for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns, while running for another three scores and 305 yards.

Scott Goolsby, Auburn High’s defensive coordinator, was the program’s linebackers coach during Speaks' AHS career. While Goolsby remembered Speaks as a gifted athlete, he said Speaks was just as gifted mentally. He was a touted on-field communicator; someone who was both dependable and put the team above himself.

“As a coach, sometimes you worry,” Goolsby said. “It's our job to get kids enough reps that they see what they're supposed to see, and that they're in the right spot at the time. You give them enough reps during the week, and you hope they do that on Friday nights. And Griffin was always that reliable kid. When I think about him back there at safety, that's kind of what I think about.

“It's just somebody that was very reliable, and you didn't have to spend a lot of mental energy worrying about him busting something back there or getting his eyes in the wrong spot or something like that.”

Dependability, like at Auburn High, has been the theme of Speaks’ one fall camp with Auburn, and in that span he’s earned a bigger role than what he had in Waco, Texas.

Speaks was primarily a special-teamer for the Bears, but he was listed on the two-deep depth chart Auburn released earlier this week behind starting safety Jaylin Simpson. Both his head coach and teammates have discussed him as a key piece for the program as the program settles into a defense he’s quite privy to.

“He's in the right spot at the right time,” Hugh Freeze said this week. “Knows the system, gets the checks. I wish he was a little bigger and faster, but he's going to be in the right spot, and he's not afraid of contact. I think he can get everybody on the right page back there. Particularly if you're playing all those young ones around him.”

Linebacker Eugene Asante, who’s had a considerable camp of his own, added: “He's out there commanding us and helping us, and what he says kind of goes. It's good to have somebody like that you can really trust and lean on, and it ultimately helps out the defense entirely. Griffin is a big-time pickup.”

When Auburn and UMass square off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Speaks knows the significance of the moment for himself, and the emotions will, undoubtedly, be high. But what he’s looking forward to most, like it often has been in his career, is way less about himself and far more about what he’s part of.

“I mean, I'm honestly just looking forward to seeing what type of product we can put on the field,” Speaks said. “I'm just really excited to go out there and just come together as one and play and play really hard. And I would just say a lot of guys deserve this. There's a lot of guys on the team that have been through a lot and have fought really hard just to get here. And I'm just excited for them that they get to have this opportunity.”