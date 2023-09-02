It turns out Auburn football’s secret weapon has been right there for some time.

Robby Ashford, the Tigers’ incumbent starting quarterback heading into fall camp, was second-string to Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne in Auburn’s Week 1 contest against UMass. But by the time the clocks showed zeros in the confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn’s reserve passer had made quite the impact.

Auburn came away with a 59-14 win over the Minutemen, and Ashford was at the very heart of it. His day ended with 51 rush yards on nine carries, but he scored a team-high three touchdowns to help the Tigers start the Hugh Freeze era with a win.

“Every press conference I have been in, I have said ‘Robby Ashford is vital to us winning football games,’” Freeze said. “I don’t know how else to say it. He is vital to us winning football games."

Ashford’s trifecta of rushing touchdowns made him the first Tiger to record that many since Jarquez Hunter reached that mark for Auburn (1-0) against Mercer in last year’s season-opener. Those scores accounted for more than a third of Auburn’s 59 points, which were the most it has scored in a game since it beat FCS Alabama State 62-12 in September 2021.

Against UMass (0-1), the rushing attack — which was sans Hunter — bore the bulk of Auburn’s success. The Tigers ended with 289 rush yards as a team, six different players logged a carry, and none of them ended with fewer than 4 total yards.

The Tigers’ leading rusher wasn’t Damari Alston, who started in place of Hunter, nor was it Ashford. It was reserve back Sean Jackson, who tallied 64 yards, getting the bulk of that total on a 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Freshman Jeremiah Cobb was just behind Jackson in total run yardage, with 57 yards, and he reached that mark in a similar fashion.

The Montgomery Catholic product got just one touch in the first half, but the majority of his production came on one carry. He got his first career touchdown on his second carry, which went for 42 yards, midway through the third quarter.

Including Cobb, Auburn had six players log at least 30 rush yards, including Ashford, Alston (43), Justin Jones (33), Brian Battie (31), and Payton Thorne (15) who added to the team’s rushing totals.

Thorne’s Auburn debut, which ended after a little more than one half, wasn’t glowing. But it was effective. He was 10 for 17 (59%) passing with 141 yards and a touchdown pass. That score, which was his last pass attempt of the day, was a 29-yard shot to a wide-open Jay Fair early in the third quarter. Thorne also had completions of 33, 20 and 21 in his debut.

Much like the rushing attack paving the way for Auburn, much of the victory was as advertised. Much of any previously discussed strengths and weaknesses of this year’s time reared their head at times. Two players highlighted an already present strength in the secondary, and a potential new one in the pass rush.

Safety Donovan Kaufman provided considerable pressure up front with two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. That was part of a team effort that included 7.0 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and 3.0 sacks. And Jaylin Simpson got Auburn’s first takeaway of the year, doing so through the air with a 50-yard pick-six during the first drive of the third quarter.

In terms of struggles the most significant ones came against the run. UMass was able to average 5.2 yards per carry and came out of the gate at will. The Minutemen’s first drive saw them march 89 yards with carries of 31, 17 and 12. It highlighted a win that, while dominant, was far from well-rounded.

But in the meantime, Freeze isn’t rushing into making improvements.

“I've made up my mind for the rest of my career, dagummit, I'm going to enjoy at least for a few hours, the fact that our team, our staff found a way to win a football game in college,” Freeze said. “They're not easy. I don't care who you play, it's just not easy to win football games. I want to enjoy that, and I want our kids to, and I want them to do that in life with their families, and celebrate each other when that happens. So we'll do that.

“How much can we take away from it? We're 1-0. That's what you can take from it. We'll watch the film and learn. But next week's challenge is a different one, and we've got to win tomorrow and win Monday.”