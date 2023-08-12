Four wide receivers and two linebackers on Auburn’s roster have been dealing with injuries that have either limited or kept them out of fall camp, coach Hugh Freeze said following Saturday’s scrimmage.

Camden Brown, Koy Moore, Ja’Varrius Johnson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are all dealing with injuries that hampered their ability to participate in the scrimmage, with Brown’s injuries seemingly being the most significant.

“He's had just a string of bad luck and really hasn't practiced since I've been here, truthfully,” Freeze said. “The spring or in camp, and we sure do need him to get healthy.”

While Freeze didn’t disclose Brown’s injuries, he added that Moore is dealing with an ankle injury that’s sidelined him entirely, Johnson’s nursing an non-significant shoulder injury, and Johnson’s injury is actually on his face.

“Var just had an incident in practice where he had to have some stitches in his mouth and it's just very uncomfortable right now to wear a chin strap down in his gum,” Freeze said. “He'll be fine.”

The two linebackers who have been impacted by injuries are Wesley Steiner and Austin Keys, the former of which has been limited all of camp by a hamstring injury. Keys, who transferred from Ole Miss following the 2022 season, is also dealing with a shoulder injury like Johnson’s, Freeze said, and he doesn’t believe it to be significant.

Beyond running back Brian Battie being limited, Freeze said at the start of fall camp that the entirety of Auburn’s roster was healthy enough to participate in practices.

“I think we're blessed,” Freeze said Aug. 3. “There may be a few more that are somewhat limited, but I think everybody will be out there today.”