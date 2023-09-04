Jaylin Simpson may be listed as a business major on Auburn football's roster, but to hear him talk about one of the biggest plays of his college career, you’d think he was a med school student giving a diagnosis.

“It sounds complicated,” Simpson said Saturday, “but it ain’t that complicated.”

The senior defensive back’s performance in a 59-14 win against UMass to open Auburn’s season was perhaps the biggest of any Tiger defender. He totaled three tackles, but he was the difference in the turnover battle, recovering a fumble and recording his first career pick-six in the third quarter. And the latter was capped by a celebration with none other than his head coach.

“This day and time, there's too many celebrations on the field for me,” Hugh Freeze said. “I'm old school a little bit, so I promised them, if you just come to the sideline, I'll do whatever dance you want me to do and look like a fool. Let's just do it on the sideline and do it together. That was a promise.”

Simpson and Freeze did a dance the former learned from his favorite rapper, NBA YoungBoy, but before he hit the sidelines, Simpson effectively blacked out on his 50-yard interception return. He didn’t even see the green grass in front of him, he said: All he saw was the white in the student section. “It was beautiful, man,” he said. His into-the-end zone somersault wasn’t premeditated, but the way he broke down the play made it sound like the result was inevitable.

“We had a blitz called, where the [nickelback] was going, which put me in man-to-man (coverage),” he said. “We kind of knew what was going on with this quarterback. He’s a runner, but he can’t move that well in the pocket. We had a plan to just knock him down, and I can’t remember if it was DK (Donovan Kaufman) or Keionte (Scott) that affected that throw.

“And the formation, basically, it was two open and they motion a lot — I don’t know if y’all noticed watching the game — they motion a lot, and if they don’t motion it’s usually pass, so I’m already thinking pass, and No. 8 (UMass receiver Anthony Simpson) is their guy, and I’m already thinking it’s going to him. Then I just felt out the route.”

A lot went through the senior defensive back’s head. That’s what he said, and from pre-snap to mid-play, it’s present in his answer. But to echo the senior: for as complicated as it sounds, he made it look innate in the seven seconds from snap to interception.

“I kind of knew what was going on,” Simpson said. “And (I’m) just doing my job, doing what I’m coached, ball hits you in the hands.”

Auburn’s secondary wasn’t even at full strength against the Minutemen. Both Nehemiah Pritchett and JD Rhym were in street clothes — Freeze had indicated they’d been dealing with injuries earlier in the week — and safety Caleb Wooden was in the same boat for undisclosed reasons.

In turn, three freshmen defensive backs saw the field, including 31 snaps for Kayin Lee, which was tied for the third-most on Auburn’s defense. “For us not to give up any explosive passes was pretty good,” Freeze said considering the circumstance, but Simpson’s day was emblematic of a bigger goal under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ havoc-wreaking aspirations.

“We won the turnover battle, which is a goal of ours every week,” Freeze said. “And we won the penalty battle, so those are two things that we want to win every single week. When you win those two, your percentage chances of winning goes way up.”