Auburn football invites fans to open practice Christmas Eve in Hoover

Birmingham fans have been invited to spend Christmas Eve with Auburn football.

Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are holding a practice open to the public on Dec. 24 in Hoover.

The practice is part of Auburn’s build up to the Birmingham Bowl set to kick off Dec. 28 in Birmingham.

The Dec. 24 practice will be open to fans from 2 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Hoover High School’s Buccaneer Stadium at 1000 Buccaneer Drive in Hoover.

Auburn has twice hosted open practices during Harsin’s tenure, welcoming fans to come watch the team. Auburn hosted an open practice in the spring and another open practice in the fall, both in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn wrapped up practices at the athletics complex Monday. The team shared pictures on social media of the continued tradition of teammates carrying seniors off the field after their last practice in Auburn. Practice now shifts to the bowl site.

Auburn (6-6) takes on Houston (11-2) in the Birmingham Bowl at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Protective Stadium is in its first year of operation, hosting UAB home games and this year the AHSAA’s Super 7 high school football state championships series.

