Five Auburn football players — running back Jarquez Hunter, receiver Nick Mardner, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett, JD Rhym and Caleb Wooden — were not dressed out for warmups ahead of the Tigers' game against UMass on Saturday.

All five will presumably be unavailable for Saturday's game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Rhym, Mardner and Pritchett were all listed as potential scratches due to injury earlier in the week by Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, but the status of Hunter was murky as of Wednesday. That's when Freeze declined to say on the SEC coaches teleconference whether or not the running back would be available.

“I don't discuss who's playing and who's not," Freeze said. "We hope everyone's healthy enough to play. We've got a few that are on that list that may can go, may can't. But I'm just not going to discuss who's playing and who's not."

Hunter missed the first four days of Auburn’s fall camp for undisclosed reasons, on which Freeze declined to comment at the time.

“I’ll say this again,” Freeze said on the first day of camp, “and I understand the question, but matters related to team rules and procedures, they’re handled internally and will not be discussed.”

Fall practices began a little more than two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspensions had been issued for violation of athletics department policy. That’s something Freeze declined to comment on at both the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings in May, and at its media days in July.

In May, a since-suspended Twitter account posted claims of sexual misconduct and named at least one player. A university spokesperson provided the Opelika-Auburn News the following statement May 16: “We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously. The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Hunter was the presumptive favorite to replace Tank Bigsby as Auburn’s feature running back heading into fall camp. He ended the 2022 season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances and totaled 675 yards behind Bigsby.