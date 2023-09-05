Hugh Freeze predicted one of Auburn’s eight touchdowns against UMass earlier in the week, and he told the player who scored it that they’d do so.

That player wasn’t Payton Thorne, or Robby Ashford, or any other wily veteran in Auburn’s offense. It was true freshman running back Jeremiah Cobb, who got his first college touchdown late in the third quarter of Auburn’s 59-14 win Saturday.

Cobb, the offensive crown jewel of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, has already made an impact in one career contest, thanks in large part to his lone score. With Auburn already up 30-plus points late in the third quarter, Cobb’s second carry of the game saw him break through the left side of the line virtually untouched. He broke away for 42 yards, and was the team’s leading rushing for a majority of the contest because of it.

THE ROOK CAN COOK 💨@JeremiahCobb13 runs by EVERYONE for a 42-yard touchdown in his Auburn debut! pic.twitter.com/UoieBqBQIu — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 2, 2023

His day ended with 57 rush yards — the second-most of any Tiger — and one score. He also averaged 11.4 yards per carry.

“I think Jeremiah Cobb is a really, really special talent that’s going to have a special career at Auburn,” Freeze said.

A Montgomery Catholic product, Cobb was incredibly productive in high school, rushing for 6,320 yards and 88 touchdowns in four seasons. He joined the Tigers in the summer, becoming part of an incredibly deep running back room that has three experienced standouts in front of him.

It’s highly likely that Auburn’s rushing success against UMass was an opponent-based anomaly in the scope of this season. Sean Jackson was another Tiger who logged a 40-plus yard rushing score, and Justin Jones was able to get multiple late-game carries. With that, Cobb’s impact may not be as significant moving forward. But for a freshman with significant notoriety, what's more likely Cobb’s first career score won’t be his last.

“Jeremiah Cobb, just from the time he came in as a freshman in the summer, he’s done nothing but work,” quarterback Robby Ashford said. “(He) Has a veteran approach about himself. You love to see guys like that.”