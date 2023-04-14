Auburn football has added another name to its 2024 recruiting class, as Martavious Collins — a former Alabama commit — announced Friday he'd be playing collegiately on the Plains.

A Rome, Georgia, product, Collins had committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on July 20, but decommitted on Feb. 6

Collins is listed as a consensus three-star prospect by all major recruiting sites. He's labeled as an "athlete" by 247Sports, while Rivals and On3 both list him as a tight end. The former of those three also listed Auburn tight end coach Ben Aigamaua as his primary recruiter.

"We want to find somebody that can do both," Aigamaua said in February. "We don’t want to be stuck with somebody that only gives us one dimension because that limits our playcalling. So if we find a couple good ones that can do that then I think we’ll be very successful."

Collins is the fifth verbal commitment in Auburn's 2024 class. He joined Andalusia running back prospect J'Marion "Phat" Burnette and Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy quarterback Walker White — both four-stars — as the latest commitments. Auburn's two other pledges, A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis, are both four-star defensive back prospects and Alabama natives.

Prior to Collins' commitment, Auburn's 2024 class ranked No. 24 in the country based on 247Sports team rankings. According to the website's class calculator, Collins bumps the now five-man class to No. 21 nationally, and vaults it from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Southeastern Conference.