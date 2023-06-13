Auburn football added another prospect to its 2024 class Tuesday evening, as Baker (Ala.) High School product and three-star receiver Bryce Cain announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“Earned my wings to fly high like I’m flying first class to THE PLAINS!!!” Cain said in a statement on his personal Twitter account. “1,000% committed.”

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pound, Cain projects as a slot receiver. According to his 247Sports profile, Cain had offers from Ole Miss, Louisville and Wake Forest, among others.

Cain is the sixth member of Auburn’s ‘24 class, and he’s the fourth in-state prospect to commit to the class. He joins Andalusia running back J’Marion “Phat” Burnette, Moody defensive back A’Mon Lane and Anniston defensive back Jayden Lewis as Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s other in-state additions.

According to 247’s recruiting class calculator, Cain’s committed bumps Auburn’s 2024 class to No. 42 nationally, up five spots from No. 47. It still sits at No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference.